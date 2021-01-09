SCO Vs THU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Big Bash League 2020-21 Match Preview

Perth Scorchers are set to host Sydney Thunder in the 34th match of the Big Bash League. The BBL fixture is set to be played at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Saturday, January 9 and start at 1:45 PM IST. Let’s have a look at match details like SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction, playing 11 and top picks.

Perth Scorchers are currently second last on the Big Bash League table with three wins and three losses to their name with their clash against Melbourne Stars ended as a No Result. The hosts will walk into the match brimming with confidence following a commanding 86-run win against Sydney Sixers. However, They face a mammoth task on Saturday in their last opposition's local rivals.

Sydney Thunder, on the other hand, are flying high in their Big Bash League campaign. With 22 points, the Thunder are currently at ht top of the table having to register six wins out of their eight matches. The visitors of the Saturday clash took on Hobart Hurricanes in their last outing and walked away victorious. After recording a comfortable 39-run win against Hurricanes, Sydney Thunder will look at the match against Perth Scorchers as an opportunity to extend their lead and widen their gap at the top.

Squads for SCO vs THU playing 11

Perth Scorchers- Jason Roy, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Colin Munro, Liam Livingstone, Aaron Hardie, Ashton Turner, Andrew TyeJhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Jason Behrendorff, Joel Paris, Kurtis Patterson, Corey Rocchiccioli, Matthew Kelly, Cameron Bancroft.

Sydney Thunder - Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson, Sam Billings, Nathan McAndrew, Alex Ross, Alex Hales, Ben Cutting, Chris Green, Oliver Davies, Tanveer Sangha, Brendan Doggett, Baxter Holt, Adam Milne, Chris Tremain, Jason Sangha, Matthew Gilkes, Arjun Nair, Jonathan Cook.

SCO vs THU Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper – Josh Inglis

Batsmen - Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson

All-rounders - Ben Cutting, Mitchell Marsh (C), Daniel Sams (VC), Aaron Hardie

Bowlers - Adam Milne, Jhye Richardson, Chris Green

SCO vs THU Dream11 team: Top Picks

Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales and Chris Green.

SCO vs THU match prediction

Sydney Thunder are expected to continue their winning run and walk away as winners at the end of this match.

Note: The above SCO vs THU Dream11 prediction, SCO vs THU match prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis, SCO vs THU Dream11 team and SCO vs THU playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

