Kyle Jamieson Could Land IPL 2021 Contract After Teams' NZ Coaches Take Note Of Pacer

New Zealand speedster Kyle Jamieson, standing at a height of 6 feet 8 inches, loomed large above all during his side’s back-to-back 2-0 annihilations of West Indies and Pakistan at home. The burly Aucklander, who made his Test debut in February against India, capped his near-perfect home summer with a career-best 6-48 against Pakistan on Wednesday, January 6. Earlier in December, he won the ‘Player of the Series’ award against West Indies for his 11-wicket collection.

Kyle Jamieson reflects his match-winning 11-117 against Pakistan: watch video

Kyle Jamieson attracts bidders ahead of IPL 2021 auctions

Former New Zealand cricketers Brendon McCullum and Stephen Fleming, who coach the Kolkata and the Chennai franchises respectively in the Indian Premier League (IPL), have both expressed their admirations for the up-and-rising fast bowler. Mike Hesson, who works for Bangalore as their assistant director, can also influence Jamieson’s inclusion into the Virat Kohli-led franchise.

Shane Bond, former New Zealand speedster and Mumbai’s support staff member, earlier said that he will be looking forward to see Jamieson’s performance in New Zealand’s home season. Foreseeing an IPL opportunity for the youngster months in advance, Bond implied that a string of impressive performances might make him one of the most sought after candidates among bidders at the IPL 2021 auction, which is likely to be conducted in February, according to reports.

Kyle Jamieson career stats: Jamieson vs India, WI and Pakistan in a perfect home season

Even though he made his Test debut just 11 months ago, Jamieson's career stats in the format compose of some staggering numbers. Across six Tests (two each against India, West Indies and Pakistan) so far, the speedster has collected 36 wickets at an impressive average of 13.27. New Zealand also won all six of those matches to mark their longest winning streak in Test.

Moreover, the cricketer also made his ODI and T20I debuts during New Zealand’s 2020 home season. So far, he has played two ODIs and four T20Is where he collectively picked six wickets.

Here is a look at how the pacer fared in his debut series when India toured New Zealand in February 2020.

Jamieson vs India: In two Tests, Jamieson picked up nine wickets at an average of 16.33. In two ODIs of the same tour, also the only two of his career, he bagged three wickets while maintaining an economy rate of just 4.75. While the speedster has already gotten off to a blazing start at the international level, his statistics and performance against the Indian batsmen from last year are likely to be revisited by Indian IPL 2021 franchises in February. If all goes in favour of Jamieson, the bowling prodigy might well set the cash registers ringing at the bidding event.

