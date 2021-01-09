TIT Vs DOL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And All Momentum One Day Cup Match Info

Titans (TIT) will take on Dolphins (DOL) in the tournament opener of Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Saturday, January 9 at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom. The TIT vs DOL live streaming will commence at 1:30 PM (IST). Ahead of the contest, let’s take a look at the TIT vs DOL Dream11 prediction, TIT vs DOL playing 11 and TIT vs DOL Dream11 team.

TIT vs DOL live match preview

The 50-over domestic season in South Africa is set to get underway on Saturday, January 9 with the contest between Titans and Dolphins. The Titans had a dismal time in the competition last year as they managed to win just four matches and finished at the penultimate position on the points table. However, their squad has been bolstered for the upcoming season with the inclusion of Theunis de Bruyn, Diego Rosier Kyle Abbott and skipper Grant Thomson who will partner with Tabraiz Shamsi, Junior Dala and Thando Ntini to help Titans win the tournament.

On the other hand, Dolphins had an impressive season last year, having won seven and lost just three games with two of those defeats coming during the back end of the tournament. Dolphins' squad comprises some excellent players like David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marques Ackerman, Khaya Zondo, Senuran Muthusamy and Robbie Frylinck who will be key to Dolphin's success in the competition.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 team squads

Titans:

Grant Thomson (Captain), Rubin Hermann (Wicket-keeper), Henry Davids, Neil Brand, Theunis de Bruyn, Sibonelo Makhanya, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams, Kyle Abbott, Thando Ntini, Matthew Arnold, Diego Rosier, Dayyaan Galiem, Junior Dala, Okuhle Cele, Gregory Mahlokwana.

Dolphins:

Prenelan Subrayen (Captain), Grant Roelofsen (Wicket-keeper), Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Khaya Zondo, Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy, Michael Erlank, Ruan de Swardt, Kerwin Mungroo, Andile Simelane, Mangaliso Mosehle, Keith Dudgeon, Eathan Bosch, Ottniel Baartman.

TIT vs DOL Dream11 team: TIT vs DOL playing 11

Wicket-keepers: Grant Roelofsen

Batsmen: Marques Ackerman, David Miller, Theunis de Bruyn (Captain)

Allrounders: Grant Thomson, Andile Phehlukwayo (Vice-captain), Robbie Frylinck, Senuran Muthusamy

Bowlers: Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Thando Ntini

TIT vs DOL match prediction

According to our TIT vs DOL match prediction, DOL are favourites to win the contest.

Note: The above TIT vs DOL Dream11 prediction, TIT vs DOL Match Prediction are based on our own analysis, TIT vs DOL Dream11 team and TIT vs DOL playing 11 do not guarantee a positive result.

SOURCE: TITANS TWITTER

