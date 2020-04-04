Scotland Cricketer Matthew Cross Stuns Fans With Golf-football Trick Shot; Watch Video

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to a global shutdown of sports and cricketers have been trying to make the most out of this time. From England cricketer Ian Bell making his son perform a straight drive to some hilarious conversations between cricketers on Instagram live, an epic trick shot by Scotland wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross has also taken social media by storm. Cross posted a video of the same himself.

Matthew Cross golf shot: Scotland keeper does trick shots right

In middle of the UK lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Scotland wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross made sure that he made the most of his time at home. This interesting Matthew Cross golf shot impressed many fans online as it seemed to be a rare combination of golf and football. Here is the video of the Matthew Cross golf shot.

Fans and followers were impressed with Cross' impressive trick shot and flooded his account with compliments.

I dont care how long it took you to do that. To just do it once is unreal. — Peter Borren (@dutchiepdb) April 2, 2020

Well played good sir 👏 — James Sykes (@Sykesy20) April 2, 2020

@ICC have a look at another one of our talented flock — Zubin Surkari (@ZubinSurkari) April 2, 2020

That is outstanding 👏👏 — Graeme McLaren (@biggbo100) April 2, 2020

Scotland's Matthew Cross and his career

Cross is currently aged 27 and made his debut for the Scottish team in 2013. He has played 52 ODIs and scored 1136 runs and his 43 T20I matches have yielded 755 runs. He was also the vice-captain of the Scotland team in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He also creates other interesting trick shot videos on his social media handles.

