The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Scotland Cricketer Matthew Cross Stuns Fans With Golf-football Trick Shot; Watch Video

Cricket News

Matthew Cross made his debut for Scotland in 2013 and has even vice-captained the Under-19 team in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. Check out the video.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Scotland

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has led to a global shutdown of sports and cricketers have been trying to make the most out of this time. From England cricketer Ian Bell making his son perform a straight drive to some hilarious conversations between cricketers on Instagram live, an epic trick shot by Scotland wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross has also taken social media by storm. Cross posted a video of the same himself.

ALSO READ | England cricketers volunteer salary reduction amid ongoing coronavirus crisis

Matthew Cross golf shot: Scotland keeper does trick shots right

In middle of the UK lockdown due to the novel coronavirus, Scotland wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Cross made sure that he made the most of his time at home. This interesting Matthew Cross golf shot impressed many fans online as it seemed to be a rare combination of golf and football. Here is the video of the Matthew Cross golf shot.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli is the Quentin Tarantino of cricket: Skyfall director Sam Mendes

Fans and followers were impressed with Cross' impressive trick shot and flooded his account with compliments.

ALSO READ | Australia seeks $121 million insurance cover for 2019-20 cricket summer at home: Report

Scotland's Matthew Cross and his career

Cross is currently aged 27 and made his debut for the Scottish team in 2013. He has played 52 ODIs and scored 1136 runs and his 43 T20I matches have yielded 755 runs. He was also the vice-captain of the Scotland team in the 2012 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He also creates other interesting trick shot videos on his social media handles.

ALSO READ | Umar Akmal has poor attitude, focus to succeed in international cricket: Misbah ul Haq

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
COVID-19
MP MAN TEST POSITIVE
China
CHINA DENIES "RELIGIOUS PRISONERS'
COVID-19
RAM VILAS PASWAN THANKS FCI WORKERS
Athawale
ATHAWALE PENS COVID AWARENESS POEM
Shekhar Kapur, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, others back PM Modi's '9 mins' COVID appeal
B-TOWN PRAISES PM'S '9 MINS' APPEAL
Hrithik
'IMPERATIVE TO BUST MYTHS': HRITHIK