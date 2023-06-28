'That's Why It Was Virat Kohli': Sehwag's Epic Take On Iconic Sachin Moment From World Cup

With the ICC World Cup 2023 standing on the horizon, fans have started to reminisce about past editions of the traditional tournament. As the upcoming World Cup is scheduled to take place in India, thus, it is palpable that the scenes of last time when India hosted the world cup will become apparent once again. Hence, whenever the mention of the 2011 World Cup reverberates, the iconic moment of MS Dhoni hitting the winning six runs through the minds of every Indian cricket fan. However, there was one more moment that occurred in the final, that may not be number one on the recall list but has the same eternal stature attached to it, moreover, the irony incorporated with it makes it even more worthwhile to revisit it.

Virat Kohli lifted Sachin Tendulkar after India won ICC ODI World Cup 2011

Virender Sehwag, who was present at the ICC's schedule announcement event in Mumbai, made a huge revelation of sorts from a glorious night i.e., April 2, 2011. Following the win over Sri Lanka by 6 wickets, celebrations emanated and one man who carried the burden of India for more than two decades was being lifted on the shoulder of a young passionate Virat Kohli. While the image of Kohli carrying Tendulkar might be fresh and on top of that the bringing in of destiny into consideration, which stated that at that moment it became clear that Virat Kohli would take the baton from Sachin Tendulkar and become the new batting general of Team India, might still be afresh but how it was decided that it will be Kohli who will heft the master blaster may not be known.

Virender Sehwag gives epic take on Kohli lifting Sachin on his shoulders

At the ICC World Cup 2023 schedule announcement ceremony Sehwag divulged that other players passed on the opportunity to lift Tendulkar to the youngsters and that's how Kohli came into the picture. He also stated that the weight of Sachin and the injuries of other players did not even things out. Here's what he said.

"Because we rejected, Sachin was so heavy, we couldn't lift him. We were old. We have shoulder injuries and MS had knee problems, somebody else had other problems. We gave the burden to the youngsters. You go and pick up Sachin Tendulkar and give him a round. That's why it was Virat Kohli," Sehwag said with a smile on his face at the ICC 2023 World Cup fixture event on Tuesday.