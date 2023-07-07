Several cricketers have to take back their retirement tributes after Tamim Iqbal's U-turn

Tamim Iqbal reversed his decision to retire from international cricket after an intervention from Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. On Thursday, Tamim announced his retirement following Bangladesh's disappointing loss at the hands of Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series. The decision was a shocking one to Bangladesh cricket lovers. Tamim was Bangladesh's ODI Captain and, following his earlier retirement decision, BCB appointed Litton Das as an interim skipper for the remaining two matches against Afghanistan.

3 things you need to know

Bangladesh will take part in the upcoming Asia Cup and the ICC Cricket World Cup

Tamim Iqbal has been Bangladesh's one of the most influential players in the limited-over format.

His retirement lasted just 24 hours

Tamim Iqbal reversed his announcement decision

Tamim insisted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina requested him to withdraw his decision. He said, “The prime minister invited me to her house today. She rebuked me for my decision to retire from cricket and asked me to play again.

Read More: Retired on Thursday, back on Friday: Tamim Iqbal's retirement lasts for only 24 hours

“I can say no to everyone but it is impossible for me to say no” to the prime minister.

“So I decided to come out of retirement.”

A number of players already paid tribute to the player and will have to take their messages back, as Tamim is now set to play following an intervention from the Bangladesh Prime Minister.

Former Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga wished him a happy retirement on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy Retirement @TamimOfficial28

Happy Retirement @TamimOfficial28



A legend of Bangladesh Cricket, most prolific run scorer for them across formats and a gentleman on & off the field.

You can be proud of your contributions to the Bangladesh Cricket and World Cricket.🙌 — Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9) July 6, 2023

" A legend of Bangladesh Cricket, most prolific run scorer for them across formats and a gentleman on & off the field. You can be proud of your contributions to the Bangladesh Cricket and World Cricket."

After Malinga, Shakib Al Hasan also sent his wishes to Tamim Iqbal.

Read More: 'She instructed me to...': Tamim Iqbal reveals Bangladesh PM's role in retirement reversal

Tamim's Bangladesh teammate Shakib Al Hasan wrote a lengthy note on Facebook on how he played with Tamim from the U-15 level and has remained friends for the last 15 years. Tamim is now expected to be a part of Bangladesh's World Cup contingent, which will arrive in India later this year.