Inzamam-ul-Haq Feels PSL Debacle Will End Pakistan Hopes Of Hosting International Cricket

The Pakistan Cricket Board was forced to halt the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, with several members of the participating teams testing positive for COVID-19. While this development comes in as a major blow for the players and the franchises, it will also have a significant impact on the reputation of Pakistan cricket according to former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq. This year's edition of the T20 competition was marred with several controversies and the coronavirus situation proved to be the final nail in the coffin.

PSL postponed: Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons fiasco could have major impact on Pakistan cricket

From the Alex Hales breakfast social media post to players testing positive, the latest season of Pakistan's franchise-based tournament was under the scanner ever since its commencement. Moreover, several instances of the bio-bubble breach were also reported, and PCB chief Wasim Khan also slammed Australia's Chris Lynn for taking a selfie with a fan at the team hotel. With the tournament postponed indefinitely, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq feels that it could shatter the country's hopes of organising international matches on its soil.

Taking to his Twitter account, a Pakistani journalist revealed Inzamam's stance on the situation. The batting legend reportedly stated that it is difficult to estimate the damage that the postponement of the tournament has done to the country's cricket. Moreover, he also pointed out that while the PCB and the franchises are likely to suffer because of the move, the development will also dent Pakistan cricket's reputation significantly. News of PSL postponed has made headlines all over the world and it remains to be seen how the management accommodates the remaining fixtures.

Inzamam-ul-Haq "It's very difficult to estimate the damage this postponement has done to our cricket. The loss is to the franchises, the PCB and most of all the loss is to Pakistan cricket and its reputation" #PSL6Postponed #PSL6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

Alex Hales breakfast story

The England batsman had shared pictures of the food served to him during his stay in Pakistan. The photo shared by the cricketer on his Instagram story included two poor-quality eggs and a slice of bread. However, he later went on to clarify that he received an incorrect order on that particular occasion and commended Pakistani hospitality and food.

It was one meal where the order was incorrect.. I found it funny, nothing more. The food and hospitality here has been excellent, hope this clears it up 👍🏼 — Alex Hales (@AlexHales1) March 4, 2021

IPL 2021 news

After the previous edition of the cash-rich league was shifted to the UAE, the upcoming season (IPL 2021) is slated to be held in India. However, the latest reports suggest that BCCI is still apprehensive of conducting the competition on Indian soil. If the COVID-19 situation in the country does not improve quickly, the board could be forced to shift the tournament to the UAE once again.

