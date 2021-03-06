PSL Postponed: Pakistan Media Shockingly Claims PCB Chose Hotel That Had Weddings Going On

There was a significant amount of buzz ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, considering the big names who were scheduled to feature in the franchise-based T20 competition. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was forced to postpone the tournament indefinitely after just 14 matches due to the coronavirus outbreak in the teams. The Pakistani media recently made a huge claim, which could severely dent the reputation of the PCB.

PSL Postponed: Did PCB choose hotels that were staging weddings during the league?

The PCB had an imposing task of organizing the PSL 2021 on the Pakistani soil amidst the coronavirus situation. However, the board had claimed that they have set stringent SOPs to ensure the successful execution of the league. In spite of that, the cricketing league was often in the news for all the wrong reasons. From the Alex Hales breakfast pictures to bio-bubble breaches to the recent Dale Steyn IPL comment, the Pakistani league was marred with a number of controversies.

After the PSL postponed story made headlines all over the world, the Pakistani media have made a shocking claim regarding the team hotel. Pakistani journalist Saj Sadiq of Cricket Pakistan took to his Twitter account, where he revealed that the hotel where all the participating teams were staying, was also hosting weddings on the premises during the tournament. The PCB is yet to comment on these reports, but if they are true, it highlights the incompetency of the cricket board, as pointed out by the likes of Shoaib Akhtar recently. The PSL 2021 organizers also were slammed courtesy the Alex Hales breakfast story, adding more salt to the wounds.

According to television reports, the hotel where the teams were staying during the Pakistan Super League was staging weddings on the premises during the tournament #PSL6Postponed #PSL6 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 4, 2021

PSL 2021: Dale Steyn IPL comment

In an exclusive interview with Cricket Pakistan. Steyn mentioned that he notices an “importance on cricket” among players from the Pakistan Super League and the Sri Lanka Premier League, whereas when it comes to the IPL, one is more interested in how much money a cricketer is making. Interestingly, the ex-RCB star had also made himself unavailable for the IPL 2021 but had confirmed that he wishes to play other competitions in the world, thus denying any rumours of his retirement.

IPL 2021 news

The last season of the cash-rich league had to be moved to the UAE due to the coronavirus pandemic in India. However, while BCCI was keen to host the upcoming edition of the cricketing extravaganza on Indian soil, there still seems to be an uncertainty looming over the possibility. As per the latest reports, if the COVID-19 condition does not improve in the country, the board could be forced to shift the tournament to the UAE this year as well.

