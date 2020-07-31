Shahid Afridi Foundation Logo Inexplicably On Pak Team's Jersey Despite New Pepsi Deal

The Pakistan cricket team's jersey will feature the logo of the Shahid Afridi Foundation despite the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) renewing its sponsorship deal with Pepsi. The board also roped in a new sponsor EasyPaisa, which is a digital service company and was roped in as an associate sponsor for the England series. Pepsi has been sponsoring the Pakistan team for over two decades now and will remain Pakistan team's main sponsor till June 31 2021.

Earlier, Outlook had reported that a PCB source said that Transmedia has offered 600 million PKR (₹270 million) for a three-year deal for the main logo on Pakistan team’s jerseys and kits. The source added that the PCB after facing disappointment on several fronts has now decided to sign a one-year deal for 200 million rupees (₹90 million) on a pro-rata basis. The PCB has already been receiving 150 million rupees (₹67.5 million) annually from Transmedia for being their associate sponsors.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Shahid Afridi logo on Pakistan Cricket teams jersey

Shahid Afridi had come forward to support the Pakistan team when the PCB was really finding it tough to find a sponsor for the England vs Pakistan 2020 series. Recently, Shahid Afridi had shared a tweet where he expressed his happiness for having his foundation’s logo getting featured on Pakistan cricket team jersey.

After PCB's deal with Pepsi expired in June, the board decided to invite new bidders to sell the logo rights, however, there were no new bids and even the existing sponsor (Pepsi) reportedly submitted a bid at about 35% to 40% lower cost than the previous contract. According to the PCB’s marketing department, the coronavirus pandemic is primarily the reason behind the lack of interest shown by companies. In the end, the PCB decided to renew its contract with the beverage giant.

England vs Pakistan 2020: Here's the schedule for the upcoming series

Coming to other Pakistan cricket news, the England vs Pakistan 2020 series will begin on August 5 with the opening Test at Old Trafford. England vs Pakistan 2020 series will see the teams competing in three Tests and as many T20Is. The England vs Pakistan 2020 T20I series will be played in Manchester from August 28. England will also host Ireland in three ODIs from July 30 to August 4. Pakistan will be led in the T20I format by Babar Azam on the tour of England. However, prior to that, Babar Azam's batting prowess will hold the key for Pakistan to succeed in the England vs Pakistan 2020 Test series as well.

(COVER IMAGE: PAKISTAN CRICKET / TWITTER)