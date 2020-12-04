Shahid Afridi-inspired Pakistan Leggie Zahid Mahmood Challenges Virat Kohli And Smith

The Pakistan cricket team is often hailed highly for their formidable pace attack. Over the years, the country has seen exceptional fast bowlers who have proved their mettle in international cricket with match-winning performances. However, the nation could soon witness the rise of leg-spinner, who could prove to a vital cog for the team alongside their pace battery.

Virat Kohli is the next target for Pakistan's Zahid Mahmood

Pakistan's 32-year-old Zahid Mahmood aims to establish himself as a force to reckon with through his crafty leg-spin bowling. Speaking to Cricket Pakistan, the cricketer revealed how he has got the better of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the past. The two came face to face in a Ramzam cricket tournament four years ago, where Mahmood was successful in dismissing the prolific batsman. He lauded Azam for his wide range of strokes and stated that it is challenging to bowl to the talented player.

The spinner opined that getting an opportunity to meet Pakistani veteran Shahid Afridi in the past has helped him shape his bowling in a better way. Shahid Afridi, who is Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in the T20 format, shared tips with Mahmood and also helped him to add the drifter in his arsenal. He added that he has been closely following the careers of Imran Tahir and Rashid Khan, and hopes to take inspiration from their accomplishments.

Zahid Mahmood added that after having dismissed Babar Azam, he wishes to replicate the same success against the likes of Virat Kohli and Steve Smith. He vouched to give his hundred per cent while bowling to Virat Kohli and also mentioned that he enjoys watching Steve Smith and the Indian captain bat. The player had impressed in the National T20 Cup 2020, where he picked up 12 wickets in 9 matches for the Southern Punjab team.

India vs Australia 1st T20I:

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action on Friday, as he leads the Indian team against hosts Australia in the 1st of the 3 T20Is. The sides will square off at Canberra on December 4. Having lost the ODI series, the Indian team will be keen to put up a strong show in the shortest format. Fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of India vs Australia 1st T20I on the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) from 1:40 pm IST.

Image source: Zahid Mahmood Twitter

