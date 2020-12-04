AUS Vs IND: Simon Taufel Contradicts Harsha Bhogle, Ian Chappell's Take On Switch Hits

The recently concluded Australia vs India ODI series was in the news for several reasons. One of the major debates that was sparked during the course of the series was the use of switch hits. For the unversed, a switch hit involves effectively changing from a right-hander to a left-hander or vice-versa just before the ball is delivered by the bowler for the purpose of executing the shot.

Simon Taufel shares his views on switch-hit shot

There has been a lot of hullabaloo over the use of switch hit after Australian batsmen Glenn Maxwell and David Warner used it on multiple occasions during the ODI series. Several reactions have poured in over the legality of the shot by fans and cricketing pundits alike. While some have favoured the use of switch hit, others have termed it as illegal saying that it provides an undue advantage to the batsmen in a game which is already favourable to the batters.

Recently, veteran cricketing analysts like Ian Chappel and Harsha Bhogle also opened up on the use of the unconventional shot. Chappell said that hitting those kinds of shots was unfair and should be illegal. While speaking on Wide World of Sports, Chappell said that he'd prefer to see a contest rather than batting exhibitions. He added that switch-hitting is very skilful, some of it is amazingly skilful, but it's not fair.

Chappell said that the bowlers have to tell the umpire how and which side they're going to bowl from. On the other hand, a batsman who lines up as a right-hander can become a left-hander before the ball has been delivered which he said was unfair because as the fielding captain, he is setting the field for the right-hander. Chappell reckoned that one of the main reasons why Maxwell is becoming a left-hander is so that he can take advantage of those field placings. He added that he'd love the administrators who made those laws to explain to him how that's fair.

Harsha Bhogle also seconded Ian Chappell's views and expressed his voice on the matter. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, December 1, Bhogle wrote that he has not been a fan of the stance-changing shot for a long time. According to the cricket expert and veteran commentator, the shot is unfair for bowlers as they set fields for a right-handed batsman who later becomes a left-hander.

I agree completely with Ian Chappell. I have long said that the switch hit is unfair because the bowler sets the field for a right handed batsman who cannot then become a left hander. A right arm bowler should then be allowed to run in and bowl left handed too. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 1, 2020

Now, former ICC Elite Panel umpire Simon Taufel has given his take on the Maxwell switch-hit controversy. Taufel reckoned that it will not be practical to ban the switch hit because it's impossible for the on-field umpire to monitor the batsman for change in grip or stance. While speaking to Sydney Morning Herald, Taufel said that the game of cricket is not a science, it's an art and they are not perfect.

He further questioned the decision to ban the shot, saying that for the umpire, officiating a ban on switch hits is impossible. Taufel stated that umpires have an enormous number of decisions to make such as the front foot, back foot, protected area, and seeing where a ball is hit, which is why it is impossible to have an official then watch for the changing of the grip or stance. According to the veteran umpire, it's an impossible ask for a standing umpire to make that determination. Taufel concluded saying that we can't make a law that we can't apply.

Maxwell, who regularly plays the switch hit, has defended the shot saying that it is well within the laws of the game. The Australian all-rounder opined that batting has evolved in such a way that it's just got better and better over the years which is why people are seeing these massive scores getting chased down and scores going up. Maxwell also said that bowlers should also try and innovate as batsmen have.

