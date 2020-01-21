The Debate
Abdul Razzaq Brutally Trolled By Twitterati After Calling PSL Better Than IPL

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq claimed that the best playing XI of Pakistan Super League (PSL) can defeat the best playing XI of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been hogging the limelight in recent times. A few months ago, he called Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as a “baby bowler” and called Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad more talented than legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Once again, Razzaq finds himself on the wrong side of social media banter. While speaking with a leading Pakistani daily, he claimed that the best playing XI of Pakistan Super League (PSL) can defeat the best playing XI of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Also Read | Abdul Razzaq Says He Doesn't Place Virat Kohli In Same Class As Sachin Tendulkar

Twitterati unites to troll Abdul Razzaq for his jibe at IPL

Abdul Razzaq’s comparisons between IPL and PSL did not seem to have gone down well among cricket fans on social media. Soon after his opinion surfaced online, fans took to Twitter and brutally trolled the former Pakistani cricketer. Check out some of the hilarious replies to the all-rounder.

Also Read | 'IPL Snub Was Difficult To Digest': Manoj Tiwary After Triple Ton

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah: Mumbai Indians' Cryptic Wish For The Pacer Is A Jibe At Abdul Razzaq

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Trolls 'yet To Grow' Abdul Razzaq For Calling Jasprit Bumrah 'baby Bowler'

Also Read | 'Good Joke!' Netizens Slam Abdul Razzaq Over His Remark Of Bumrah Being 'Baby Bowler'

Also Read | MS Dhoni Seen Praying At Ranchi Temple, Takes Break From IPL 2020 Preparations; WATCH

