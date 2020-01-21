Abdul Razzaq Brutally Trolled By Twitterati After Calling PSL Better Than IPL

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has been hogging the limelight in recent times. A few months ago, he called Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah as a “baby bowler” and called Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad more talented than legendary batsmen Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag. Once again, Razzaq finds himself on the wrong side of social media banter. While speaking with a leading Pakistani daily, he claimed that the best playing XI of Pakistan Super League (PSL) can defeat the best playing XI of Indian Premier League (IPL).

Abdul Razzaq "if a team of the best players from the Indian Premier League faced a team made-up of the best players from the Pakistan Super League, the PSL team would win" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 20, 2020

Twitterati unites to troll Abdul Razzaq for his jibe at IPL

Abdul Razzaq’s comparisons between IPL and PSL did not seem to have gone down well among cricket fans on social media. Soon after his opinion surfaced online, fans took to Twitter and brutally trolled the former Pakistani cricketer. Check out some of the hilarious replies to the all-rounder.

Had always liked and respected Abdul Razzaq as a player but some of his comments don’t make sense! Well if there is a game, PSL XI could win - as we know anything can happen in cricket! However these comments are less about cricket and more to take potshots! https://t.co/zdAhGzSDDW — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) January 21, 2020

Just compare the foreign players playing in IPL and those playing in PSL.

U will get the answer. Angoor khattey hai. https://t.co/pn1jpI74LW — Vinod (@vbgulwani) January 21, 2020

Indians after seeing this Tweet pic.twitter.com/nPkQNTMMws — David Williamson (@CrickIsEmotion) January 20, 2020

Yeah just like pakistani team wins against India in evey world cup..... — OPTIMIST (@AshaVaadi) January 20, 2020

Yes, PSL team may win the toss. Thts best they can do https://t.co/zGivmy322S — Amit Pimparkar (@BitsNPiecesCric) January 21, 2020

