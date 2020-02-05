Shahid Afridi Lauds India U19s For Their All-round Effort After Defeating Pakistan U19s

India U19 displayed an all-round effort to topple Pakistan U19 in the semi-final of the ongoing ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. Bowling first, India U19 bowlers joined forces to skittle Pakistan U19 for just 172. Opening batsmen Yashasvi Jaiswal (105*) and Divyaansh Saxena (59*) then completed the demolition job to hand out their arch-rivals a 10-wicket defeat in the World Cup knockout fixture.

Also Read | Aakash Chopra Shuts Down Troll After Naming Shahid Afridi As Decade's Top All-rounder

Shahid Afridi lauds India U19 for their all-round effort

Following Pakistan U19’s drubbing in the semi-final, former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi took to Twitter and congratulated the India U19 cricket team for their impressive performance. In his tweet, Shahid Afridi praised India’s junior cricket team and the cricketing management in India for constantly churning out top-class cricketers at all levels. He also acknowledged Pakistani colts Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir and several fast bowlers for having great potential in the game, terming them as cricketers to watch out for in the future.

Congrats to 🇮🇳 U19 on a clinical performance today. The Crkt system in🇮🇳 is producing top-class cricketers at all levels.🇵🇰youngsters shouldn't lose ❤️, a big learning curve today.Players like Haider, Hurraira, Rohail, Haris, Qasim and the fast bowlers have a lot of potential. — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) February 4, 2020

Also Read | IND Vs PAK U19: Sushant Mishra Wins Praise For Upholding The 'spirit Of Cricket'

India U19 will now face the winner of the second semi-final in a title clash scheduled for February 9 at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. The second semi-final will be played between New Zealand U19 and Bangladesh U19 on Thursday. For the final match this coming Sunday, defending champions Indian U19 unit will be chasing their record fifth ICC Under-19 World Cup title.

Sri Lanka ✅

Japan ✅

New Zealand ✅

Australia ✅

Pakistan ✅



Way to go, boys!



🇮🇳🇮🇳India U19 march into the final of the #U19CWC with a ten-wicket win over Pakistan.



Report 👉👉 https://t.co/ZHIRANrn09#INDvPAK #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/HGH7yiBYA1 — BCCI (@BCCI) February 4, 2020

Also Read | IND Vs PAK: India Colts Comfortably Brush Aside Pakistan To Make The World Cup Finals

Also Read | Ind Vs Pak Live: Pakistan Batsmen Involved In COMICAL Run Out Vs India In U19 World Cup