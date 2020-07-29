Where Is Srikkanth Anirudha Now? Ex-CSK Batsman's Life Post Winning IPL With MS Dhoni

Indian cricketer Srikkanth Anirudha is a Chennai-based batsman and the son of former Indian captain and 1983 World Cup-winner Kris Srikkanth. He made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2008 for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) under the leadership of MS Dhoni. He remained associated with the franchise for the first four seasons, i.e. till 2012 before joining the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) camp in 2013. Here is a look at some insights regarding where is Srikkanth Anirudha now and a roundup of his cricketing career.

Where is Srikkanth Anirudha now? What has the cricketer been up to?

To answer the ‘Where is Srikkanth Anirudha now?’ query, it is important to know the happenings in his life besides his initial IPL career for CSK. The right-handed batsman made his first-class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2004 at the age of 16. The same month, he also made his List A debut.

Much like his father Kris Srikkanth, Anirudha is an attacking opener. He enjoyed great success in his maiden year of competitive cricket and was selected in the list of 30 Indian probables for the 2007 T20 World Cup. However, he did not make a cut into the Indian squad that lifted the title in South Africa.

Coming to his IPL career, Srikkanth Anirudha participated in the competition between IPL 2008 and 2014 for two different franchises, i.e. CSK and SRH. While playing for CSK alongside MS Dhoni, the right-hander played a couple of match-winning cameos while batting in the middle-order. His most notable performance remains his 6-ball 18 against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2012 that enabled his side to a thrilling 4-wicket win. Even though he was part of CSK’s back-to-back title triumphs in 2010 and 2011, he was not given enough opportunities to be in the playing XI for SRH. Srikkanth Anirudha made his final IPL appearance in 2014.

Srikkanth Anirudha last represented Tamil Nadu in February 2019 and he missed out on their playing XI in the entire 2019-20 Indian domestic season. The cricketer also recently captained Tiruppur Tamizhans in the popular Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019 season. However, he was not retained by the side for the 2020 season.

Where is Srikkanth Anirudha now? Career stats of IPL 2010 and 2011 winning player

Across 20 IPL matches, Srikkanth Anirudha scored 136 runs at a strike-rate of 120.35. He scored his runs as a middle-order batsman at an average of 17. In 23 First-class and 66 List A matches, he also aggregated 3,094 runs with three centuries and 20 half-centuries.

Image credit: IPLT20.COM