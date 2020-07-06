Shahid Afridi Sensationally Claims India 'begged For Forgiveness' After Losing To Pakistan

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shahid Afridi has once again made a series of sensational claims on the India-Pakistan cricketing rivalry on the CricCast show on YouTube. In recent times, Shahid Afridi has been attracting the wrath of Indian cricketers and fans for controversial political statements. His comments led to heavy backlash from several cricketers such as Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh. The latest statements by Shahid Afridi are sure to infuriate Indian fans all over the world.

Also Read: 'Need Not Be Wary Of Jofra Archer': Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Younis Khan's Caution To Pak

India used to beg for forgiveness after matches: Shahid Afridi

During the YouTube show, Shahid Afridi made several statements about the Indo-Pak rivalry when it comes to cricket. Shahid Afridi said in Hindi that he always enjoyed playing against India and that Pakistan has beaten India comprehensively several times. Shahid Afridi also claimed that Pakistan beat India in cricket so much that they used to 'ask for forgiveness' after the match. Afridi's claim echoes that of Pakistan Prime Minister and the 1992 World Cup winning captain, Imran Khan. Back in February at the World Economic Forum, Imran Khan had controversially bragged about the fact that Pakistan used to 'thrash' India when he was playing for or captaining the national team back in the 70s and 80s.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Opens Up About Shoaib Akhtar 'bashing' Him And Yuvraj Singh On His Own

Shahid Afridi maintains that he stands by the controversial political comments he made post the 2016 T20 World Cup. Shahid Afridi had captained the Pakistani side that came to India for the T20 World Cup. Shahid Afridi had earlier said that he got more love and support from India during the tournament than Pakistan. Shahid Afridi revealed that he has gotten more love from India than any other country.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Responds To Sachin Tendulkar's Special 'Punjabi Birthday Wish'

Shahid Afridi also shared details on his favourite knock, saying that his most memorable innings against India was in the 1999 Chennai Test match. Shahid Afridi had scored 141 against India in that game, opening the batting for his country. Sharing an interesting anecdote, Shahid Afridi revealed that he initially wasn’t part of the team. However, he came into the team after he got support from Wasim Akram, who was also the chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team then.

Also Read: Harbhajan Singh Turns 40: Yuvraj Singh Leads Players' Wishes By Comically Trolling Spinner

Shahid Afridi has made several other controversial statements recently

This is not the first time Afridi’s comments would invite wrath from Indian fans and players alike. A few months ago, Shahid Afridi had visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir and made derogatory comments on India as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Following the incident, several Indian cricketers had spoken against the comments made by Shahid Afridi.

Really disappointed by @SAfridiOfficial‘s comments on our Hon’b PM @narendramodi ji. As a responsible Indian who has played for the country, I will never accept such words. I made an appeal on your behest for the sake of humanity. But never again.



Jai Hind 🇮🇳 — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 17, 2020

Speaking to Sports Tak, Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh had revealed that he will be cutting all ties with Afridi. Harbhajan Singh also said that he wouldn’t be messaging or helping Afridi any more. Harbhajan Singh also said that Afridi should have stayed within his limits and not made derogatory comments, saying that he should learn to respect other people. The comments by Afridi invoked a similar reaction from Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj Singh said that he will never accept such comments made by Afridi. Yuvraj Singh also that he regrets lending support to Afridi’s charitable organization.

Image Courtesy: PTI