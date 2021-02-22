Shahid Afridi Trolled By Six-hitting Rival Chris Gayle At PSL 2021, Fans Left In Splits

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle recently mocked former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi over the latter’s inconsistency with the bat. The two cricketers are currently representing their respective franchises in the ongoing Pakistan Super League 2021 (PSL 2021) season. While Shahid Afridi is playing for the Multan Sultans, the West Indies batting connoisseur is representing the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Quetta Gladiators.

Shahid Afridi in action in PSL 2021 season, watch video

PSL 2021 live: Chris Gayle mocks Shahid Afridi, has advice for youngsters

Chris Gayle recently interacted with Geo Super. During the interview, the West Indies batting juggernaut provided some tips for the youngsters who want to develop their careers in power-hitting. Gayle said that the proper strategy for hitting big sixes is reading the “situation of the game” and breaking it down “stage by stage”.

The 41-year-old also used this opportunity to troll his six-hitting rival from Pakistan, Shahid Afridi. When asked why Pakistani batsmen are inconsistent when it comes to power-hitting, Gayle laughingly responded, “Maybe they were trying to follow Shahid Afridi”. The two-time T20 World Cup winner stated that instead of trying to hit every ball for a six, a batsman needs to target a bowler he can score and should accordingly take advantage by scoring maximum runs off him.

Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi PSL 2021 performances so far

Chris Gayle top-scored for the Quetta Gladiators in their first PSL 2021 match with a 24-ball 39. However, his side lost the contest to Karachi Kings by seven wickets. On the other hand, the Shahid Afridi PSL 2021 campaign began on an unforgettable note as he was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Islamabad United. He made up later with the ball by taking two wickets and conceding just 24 runs in his four-over spell of the same match.

PSL 2021 live streaming details

Both Chris Gayle and Shahid Afridi will now be seen in action for their franchises on Monday, February 22 and Tuesday, February 23 respectively. As per the PSL 2021 schedule, the Quetta Gladiators will go up against the Lahore Qalandars and the Multan Sultans will face the Peshawar Zalmi the following day at the same venue, i.e. Karachi’s National Stadium.

The PSL 2021 live streaming in India will be available on television on the Sony Sports Network. The PSL 2021 live streaming will also be available on the Sony LIV app. To catch the live scores and updates, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the PSL.

PSL 2021 updates

Image source: AP and PSL Twitter

