Shahid Afridi's India Taunt 'not Factual And Incurable Misconception': Aakash Chopra

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has spoken out against the recent comments made by Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi. Shahid Afridi had recently said that Pakistan used to beat India in cricket so much that the team used to 'ask for forgiveness' after matches. Recent comments made by Shahid Afridi have attracted the ire of several Indian fans and pundits. Cricketers such as Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh have also spoken against political statements made by Shahid Afridi recently, reigniting the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry even during the times of COVID-19.

Aakash Chopra gives befitting reply to Shahid Afridi

In a video shared by Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel, the former cricketer has addressed the comments made by Shahid Afridi. Aakash Chopra has used facts and cricket statistics to refute the claims made by Shahid Afridi. In the video, Aakash Chopra also said that playing good cricket is more important than talking about forgiveness.

Referring to the comments made by Afridi, Aakash Chopra went on to say that while the Pakistan cricket team in the 90s used to be good, it is an okay team at this point. In the YouTube video, Aakash Chopra has referred to the time India used to play Pakistan in Sharjah and said that the balance used to be tilted towards Pakistan at that point. However, Aakash Chopra has reminded that Shahid Afridi wasn’t a part of the Pakistan cricket team during that time.

Aakash Chopra then went on to give a statistical analysis of the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry since Shahid Afridi made his debut. Aakash Chopra shared the Test record between the two teams, where both the nations won five Test matches each out of the 15 Test matches played. In the ODI head-to-head record, Pakistan have won 41 games as compared to India’s 39 during the 82 matches played between the two nations. In T20Is however, Aakash Chopra shared how India has comprehensively dominated Pakistan. Chopra revealed that India has won 7 out of the 8 T20Is played between the two nations, with India winning the 2007 T20 World Cup final as well.

Sharing the overall statistics, Aakash Chopra revealed that since Shahid Afridi made his debut for Pakistan, India has won 51 international matches as compared to 47 by Pakistan. Chopra also said that India is far ahead in the current scenario. The former cricketer said that with an exception of the 2016 Champions Trophy loss to Pakistan, India’s dominance has been of a different kind.

While concluding, Chopra asked Afridi to stop his obsession with India and leave the factually incorrect 'superiority complex'. He asked Pakistan to be comfortable in their own skin, just like India. Aakash Chopra also took a dig at the cricketer, saying that Afridi had joined the termed ‘unretire’ referring to the multiple times the Pakistan all-rounder went back on his decision to retire.

Image Courtesy: AP, instagram/cricketaakash