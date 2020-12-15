Shahid Mahmood Dies At 81, Remembered As First Pakistani To Take 10 Wickets In An Innings

Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Mahmood, who made history by becoming the first Pakistan player to have taken all ten wickets in a first-class innings, passed away in New Jersey, USA on Sunday. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Mahmood was aged 81 and had picked up a 10-wicket haul in an innings back in 1969. His historic effort came for Karachi Whites against Khairpur at the National Stadium, where he led his team to an innings and 56 runs win. He took 10 for 58 in 25 overs as Khairpur were bowled out for 146.

Shahid Mahmood career

According to the report, the Mahmood career graph began in 1956 and went uptil 1970. He was a left-handed opening batsman and a medium-pace bowler, who was a part of the Pakistan side that toured England in 1962. On the tour of England, he played a total of 13 matches, out of which 12 were first-class matches and one Test in which he played as an opener. The match was his only international match. He scored a total of 369 runs across those 13 matches at an average of 16.04.

The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer Shahid Mahmood. The PCB offers its condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/0ewpYYlkQ7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) December 13, 2020

Mahmood played most of his domestic cricket from the Karachi region and was selected for Pakistan team after averaging 44.21 in the domestic 1961-62 season, in which he scored 619 runs. He went on to play domestic cricket till 1970, making 3,117 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 31.80 with five hundred and 15 fifties. In his final domestic season, Mahmood scored 163 runs at an average of 54.33, after which he moved out of Pakistan to settle in the USA.

Shahid Mahmood's record of 10 wickets in an innings lasted for 20 years before it was broken by a couple of other Pakistan first class cricketers. Imran Adil, a medium-pacer from Bahawalpur, took 10 for 92 against Faisalabad in 1989, after which Naeem Akhtar took 10 for 28 for Rawalpindi Blues against Peshawar in 1995, and then Zulfiqar Babar took 10 for 143 for Multan against Islamabad in 2009.

Jim Laker and Anil Kumble 10 wickets haul

Apart from Shahid Mahmood, former England cricketer Jim Laker and India's spin legend Anil Kumble also achieved the feat of picking up 10 wickets in a single innings, albeit in international cricket. In 1956, Jim Laker picked up 10-53 in second innings of Ashes Test against Australia. In the first innings of the same match, he had picked up 9 wickets giving away just 37-runs. Following his fantastic performance, England went onto win the match by an innings and 170 runs.

Speaking about the Anil Kumble 10 wickets record, the legendary spinner achieved the feat back in 1999 versus Pakistan at the Feroz Shah Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. He achieved the milestone in the final match of the two-match Test series, becoming only the second bowler in world cricket after England's Jim Laker to claim all wickets in an innings..

Image: PCB / Twitter

