Brian Lara Pays A Visit To President Ram Nath Kovind At Rashtrapati Bhavan

Brian Charles Lara was one of the best and the finest cricketers to play and lead the West Indies team. Under his captaincy, WI's title drought of 25 years came to an end when they won their first and only ICC Champions Trophy in 2004. Lara finished his cricketing career as one of the best in the business with some phenomenal records to his name. It is known that the ex-Windies skipper loves coming to India. However, on his recent visit to the country, he had yet another pleasant experience.

Brian Lara meets President Ram Nath Kovind

Brian Lara had paid a visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he met President Ram Nath Kovind. Lara was seen presenting his autographed bat to Kovind. The official Twitter handle of the President of India termed the former batsman as a 'Legendary' cricketer and one of the finest batsmen of the modern era. It was also mentioned that the President had called the Caribbean superstar a role model for millions of budding sportspersons and hailed his contribution to the game of cricket.

Legendary cricketer and one of the finest batsmen of the modern era, @BrianLara called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President called him a role model for millions of budding sportspersons and hailed his contribution to the game of cricket. pic.twitter.com/9l25wMvc10 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 16, 2019

Brian Lara points out India's weak link

At an event in New Delhi on Sunday, Brian Lara highlighted why India were not able to win a major ICC title in the recent past. Lara feels that the current Indian team has the ability to match the legendary West Indies and Australian teams that won multiple World Cups in succession if they can stay one step ahead of rivals on a consistent basis. He added that India needed to understand everyone was lining them up because it is virtually assumed that India will make it to the semi-finals or knockout stages in ICC tournaments. He referred to the India-New Zealand semi-final and said that the Kiwis knew whom to target and what to do.

