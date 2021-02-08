Shakib Al Hasan Ruled Out Of Second Test Against West Indies Due To A Thigh Strain

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the second and final Test of the ongoing series against West Indies in Dhaka as the former skipper failed to recover from an injury sustained during the recently-concluded first Test against the Windies in Chittagong.

'He will not be available for the second Test': BCB

"Shakib has been assessed and monitored continuously since suffering a strain on his left thigh on the second day of the match in Chattogram and after careful consideration, it has been confirmed that he will not be available for the second Test," the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in an official statement on Monday.

What's next for Shakib?

The southpaw will leave the team bio-secure bubble this week and for the time being, will be under the surveillance and treatment of the BCB Medical Team in Dhaka as he continues to recover and consolidate his physical robustness.

Bangladesh look to salvage pride

West Indies successfully chased down a mammoth total of 395 in the first Test on Sunday riding on an outstanding innings from debutant Kyle Mayers who remained unbeaten on 210. By the virtue of this emphatic three-wicket win, the Caribbean outfit ended up registering the fifth-highest successful fourth-innings chase in the history of Test cricket.

Mayers was adjudged the Man of the Match for his outstanding knock as the Calypso Boys have drawn first blood in the Test series. The second and final Test match will be played from February 11-15 at Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

This is a must-win encounter for Bangladesh as they not only look to salvage pride by levelling the two-match series but also avoid a whitewash on home soil.

