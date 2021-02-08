VVS Laxman Hails Ishant Sharma's 'work Ethic' & 'commitment' As He Picks 300 Test Scalps

As Ishant Sharma became the third Indian pacer to register 300 wickets in the longest format of the game, his former Indian team-mate and senior VVS Laxman came forward to congratulate the tall fast bowler.

The veteran pacer entered the 300-club in Test cricket when he accounted for number three batsman Dan Lawrence on Day 4 of the first Test match against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

'What an achievement': VVS Laxman

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Indian Test specialist congratulated Ishant on becoming the third pacer to bag 300 scalps in red-ball cricket. Furthermore, the cricketer-turned-commentator/analyst also added that he has always admired the senior bowler's work ethic and commitment towards the game especially in this format (Test cricket).

The ex-middle-order batsman concluded by saying that the Delhi cricketer thoroughly deserves this rich reward.

What an achievement @ImIshant Congratulations on becoming the third Indian pacer to reach the 300-wicket milestone in Tests. Always admired your work ethic and commitment towards the game especially this format. And you thoroughly deserve this rich reward. #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kWwCN0zN47 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 8, 2021

Ishant Sharma enters 300-club in Test cricket

The veteran bowler joined an elite list on Monday, as he became the sixth Indian bowler to have 300 wickets to his name in Tests. Apart from Ishant Sharma, Zaheer Khan and Kapil Dev are the other two fast bowlers who have achieved this feat in the past. Whereas, spinners Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, and R Ashwin are also a part of the list.

Playing in his 98th Test match, Ishant Sharma dismissed England's Daniel Lawrence on the fourth day of the Test series opener to take the Ishant Sharma Test wickets tally to 300. While all the other five Indian bowlers picked up 300 wickets in lesser matches when compared to Sharma, the fast bowler betters Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh when it comes to the bowling averages.

