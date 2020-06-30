Shakib Al Hasan Discloses Self-fulfilling Prophecy During IPL 2012 Final Against CSK

Former Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan was an instrumental figure in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) victory campaign in the 2012 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Their win in 2012 was their first-ever IPL title and they replicated their success two years later in 2014 as well. Shakib Al Hasan, who played a crucial cameo in the final stages of the 2012 title clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), recently interacted with cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle on Cricbuzz.

IPL: Shakib Al Hasan recalls memories from KKR vs CSK’s 2012 title clash

In the interview, Shakib Al Hasan spoke about a prediction he made to KKR’s team director at the time, Joy Bhattacharjya during the innings break of the IPL 2012 final in Chennai. Defending champions CSK, who batted first, scored 190-3 on the back of a late blitz from Suresh Raina and their captain MS Dhoni. The all-rounder revealed that during the interval, Joy Bhattacharjya was left disappointed because of the monumental 191-run target set by their opponents.

Shakib Al Hasan said that he went up to Bhattacharjya and made a bold prediction to him about the outcome of the match. He recalled his words to his then team director by saying that KKR would win the match and he will be batting at the crease when the winning runs are scored. Interestingly, Shakib Al Hasan’s prediction did come true as KKR overhauled CSK’s target by five wickets and two balls to spare. The stylish left-hander himself remained unbeaten by scoring 11 runs from just seven balls during the crucial stage of the match.

Shakib Al Hasan stated that he was not sure what went through his mind while he made the prediction. He also mentioned that Joy Bhattacharjya later wrote about the same in his blog. Shakib Al Hasan described Bhattacharjya’s detailed blog about his prediction as something he “cherished the most” from their victorious IPL 2012 campaign.

IPL 2012 final: A recap of KKR vs CSK

After CSK’s 190-3 while batting first, KKR were rocked early by the dismissal of their in-form batsman and captain Gautam Gambhir in the first over of their run-chase. However, Manvinder Bisla (89) and Jacques Kallis (69) steadied KKR’s ship with sparkling half-centuries and their 136-run stand brought them closer to CSK’s target. With nine runs required from the final over, Manoj Tiwary hit the winning runs with back-to-back boundaries while Shakib Al Hasan remained unbeaten at the other end. KKR’s victory ended CSK’s winning streak after the MS Dhoni-led side won the previous two seasons (IPL 2010 and 2011).

Image credits: KKR Twitter