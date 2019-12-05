Yuzvendra Chahal Gives Rohit Sharma A New Name In Latest Post, Leaves Fans In Splits

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is not only famous for his bowling but also his fun-loving attitude off the field. The leg-spinner, who also hosts 'Chahal TV' on the side, posted a picture to Instagram with his best friends in the national side, Kuldeep Yadav and Rohit Sharma. Let us take look at his latest post.

Yuzvendra Chahal has 'special guest' Rohit Sharma in latest post

It is no secret that Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav's spin-duo goes by the name of KulCha and in Chahal's new post, KulCha graced our cellphones again. But this time they had a special guest along with them - 'The Hitman' Rohit Sharma (or as Chahal likes to call him - 'Rohitaa Sharamaaa'). Fans loved the photo and showed their excitement for India's upcoming T20I series against the Windies which starts on Friday. The picture was clicked at a practice session at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Among the many comments, one came from Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh. Hindil film actor Archana Puran Singh, who is currently a part of a popular Indian comedy show, also commented on it and let Chahal know that her fans had been asking her about his next 'ChahalTV' episode.

Ro's bonding with junior n senior is top class...No one complains...thats why all loves him😍 — KUⓂ🅰R (@Kumar45_) December 4, 2019

Ind vs WI: India aim for another T20I home series win

India will now face West Indies for three T20Is before a three-match ODI series. Here is the squad and the schedule for the T20I series that starts tomorrow.

Full Squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Schedule:

December 6 - 1st T20I - India vs. West Indies - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad - 7:00 PM IST

December 8 - 2nd T20I - India vs. West Indies - Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuramn - 7:00 PM IST

December 11 - 3rd T20I - India vs. West Indies - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai - 7:00 PM IST

