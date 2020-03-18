Shane Warne Eyes AUD $7.4 Million From Auctioning Lavish Melbourne Home: Report

Shane Warne is all set to auction his lavish Melbourne property which is set to go under the hammer next month. Shane Warne's stunning five-bedroom, five-bathroom property in Brighton will go to auction on April 4. According to realestate.com.au, the asking price is set between AUD $6.8 and $7.4 million.

Shane Warne to auction his lavish Melbourne property

The breathtaking property from Melbourne has a more than 500-bottle wine-cellar, a tasting room and a fully-equipped bar in the basement. There is also a home theatre, outdoor spa as well as a pool in the property.

The house was previously owned by Essendon Football Club legend Matthew Lloyd. Shane Warne bought the house in 2018 for a reported $5.4 million. According to reports, Shane Warne is all set to leave his beachside house for a luxurious apartment in St. Kilda.

Shane Warne draws flak for asking about IPL 2020 schedule

IPL 2020 was earlier supposed to commence on March 29. But it was postponed to April 15 due to the coronavirus outbreak. However, moments before the decision was taken, Australia's legendary spinner Shane Warne asked about the schedule of the IPL 2020. On Friday, Shane Warne took to Twitter where he asked about the postponement of IPL 2020 by tagging several cricketers.

This tweet by Shane Warne wasn't received well by the Twitterati as he was trolled mercilessly. Some said that he had not tagged Sourav Ganguly, who is the BCCI President while others said that he was so concerned about the schedule because of the money involved.

IMAGE COURTESY: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM