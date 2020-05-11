Shane Warne Finds Ex-Australian Teammates' Baggy Green Cap Obsession 'sickening'

Former Australian cricketer Shane Warne has recently lashed out at Australia’s obsession over the Baggy Green cap. The iconic cap is handed out to the Australian Test debutants prior to the start of their first match in a presentation ceremony. While his former teammates like Michael Hussey, Justin Langer and Mark Waugh have all expressed their emotional attachments to the Baggy Green at some point of their careers, Shane Warne simply described it as a “load of rubbish”.

Shane Warne Baggy Green story: Cricketer slams obsession

While speaking on the Triple M, an Australian-based radio station, Shane Warne said that he loved playing for Australia and it does not matter to him whether he was wearing a Baggy Green cap or a white floppy hat while playing. He termed the Australian obsession over the cap as a “verbal diarrhoea”, which seems a bit over-the-top to him. Earlier, Shane Warne had also criticised his former captain Steve Waugh when the latter instructed the entire team to wear the cap in the first hour of a Test match during their playing days.

Warne had also spoken about this issue in his autobiography No Spin in which he also revealed Waugh ordering the team to do the same while watching the 2001 Wimbledon semi-final match in London at SW-19 to support Pat Rafter, the Australian tennis star back then.

Shane Warne Baggy Green auctioned off

Interestingly, Shane Warne auctioned off his Baggy Green in January this year to raise funds for the Australian bushfire victims. After the auction was closed, Shane Warne thanked everyone on Twitter who had made a bid on his cap. The proceeds from the Shane Warne Baggy Green bid were then donated to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal.

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Shane Warne Baggy Green: Shane Warne wickets

Shane Warne retired after Australia’s 5-0 Ashes triumph over England in the 2006-07 edition. Throughout his 15-year international journey, the legendary leg-spinner bagged 708 Test wickets and 293 ODI wickets across his 339 Australian appearances (145 Tests and 194 ODIs). Among all 708 Shane Warne wickets in Tests, he picked 195 wickets against Ashes rivals England alone.

Shane Warne Baggy Green: Shane Warne net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Shane Warne net worth is estimated to be US$50 million (₹378 crore). His net worth comprises of his total earnings from Cricket Australia as a former Australian cricket player. His net worth also constitutes through earnings from his various brand endorsements, business ventures and from his ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.