Shane Warne Helps Raise $500,000 With Baggy Green Cap For Australian Bushfire Victims

Massive bushfires have wrecked havoc on Australia with thousands of people losing their homes and belongings. While the world has tried to help the country, Australian cricketers have done their bit for raising money towards helping the victims of the raging fires. Australian legend Shane Warne recently put up his 'Baggy Green' Australia Test cap up for an auction. The bidding for the coveted cap has now crossed 500,000 AUD.

Shane Warne thanks his fans

According to a report by cricket.com.au, Warne's auction website crashed in the first 15 minutes of it going live. The legendary Test cap has finally fetched 500,000 Australian dollars and the current bid sits at a whopping 510,000 Australian dollars. The amount can roughly convert to ₹2.52 crores. The entire amount will be donated towards helping the bushfire victims across the country. Warne's cap reads No.350 as the legendary leg-spinner is the 350th player to play for the Australian Test side. Warne has taken 708 Test wickets in his 15-year-long illustrious career.

Wow ! Absolutely blown away. Thankyou so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/t2HKhNvB3U — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 8, 2020

Multiple fans and cricketers have lauded Warne's dedication towards helping his fellow countrymen who are in need.

And still going, would love to bid but the better half won’t sleep in a tent😊💔 — Mark (@tigertuffmark) January 8, 2020

Worth every dollar ❤❤❤ — Ali (@leichy23) January 8, 2020

Recently, Australia's T20 superstar Chris Lynn started a trend to make donations to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal when he famously declared that he will donate 250 AUD towards charity for every six he hits. Lynn's very next match after the announcement saw him hitting three sixes in his knock of 88.

Hey Guys, for every six I hit in this years Big Bash League I will donate $250 towards the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. It is special to see so many athletes from various sports getting in behind the real heroes who are fighting to save lives and properties around our country 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9MVwNg81GE — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) January 2, 2020

