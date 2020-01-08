The Debate
Shane Warne Helps Raise $500,000 With Baggy Green Cap For Australian Bushfire Victims

Cricket News

Shane Warne recently put up his Australian Test cap up for auction. Warne mentioned how he was trying to use his precious 'Baggy Green' to help those in need.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shane Warne

Massive bushfires have wrecked havoc on Australia with thousands of people losing their homes and belongings. While the world has tried to help the country, Australian cricketers have done their bit for raising money towards helping the victims of the raging fires. Australian legend Shane Warne recently put up his 'Baggy Green' Australia Test cap up for an auction. The bidding for the coveted cap has now crossed 500,000 AUD.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne auctions Baggy Green to raise funds for Australian bushfire crisis

Shane Warne thanks his fans

According to a report by cricket.com.au, Warne's auction website crashed in the first 15 minutes of it going live. The legendary Test cap has finally fetched 500,000 Australian dollars and the current bid sits at a whopping 510,000 Australian dollars. The amount can roughly convert to ₹2.52 crores. The entire amount will be donated towards helping the bushfire victims across the country. Warne's cap reads No.350 as the legendary leg-spinner is the 350th player to play for the Australian Test side. Warne has taken 708 Test wickets in his 15-year-long illustrious career.

ALSO READ | Aus vs NZ: Shane Warne slams 'irresponsible' Australian media for Nathan Lyon comments

Multiple fans and cricketers have lauded Warne's dedication towards helping his fellow countrymen who are in need.

Recently, Australia's T20 superstar Chris Lynn started a trend to make donations to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal when he famously declared that he will donate 250 AUD towards charity for every six he hits. Lynn's very next match after the announcement saw him hitting three sixes in his knock of 88.

ALSO READ | SA vs Eng: Shane Warne mocks England's 'football drills' after Rory Burns gets injured

ALSO READ | This day that year: Shane Warne arrives, gets set to change spin-bowling forever

Published:
COMMENT
