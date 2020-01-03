SA Vs Eng: Shane Warne Mocks England's 'football Drills' After Rory Burns Gets Injured

England's dependable top-order batsman Rory Burns has been ruled out of the remaining Test matches of the South Africa tour. The incident happened ahead of the second Test match at Cape Town as the South Africans lead 1-0. The current series has already been a problematic one for the English squad as 11 players from the squad have contracted some sort of illness since getting to South Africa.

Shane Warne slams pre-match workouts

The incident happened when Rory Burns was training with his England teammates and indulging in a game of football. Burns made a kick after which he sustained damage in his ankle ligaments and was ruled out of the remaining Test matches. Burns' injury is the third football-related injury that has taken place in the English camp in the last 18 months. All these injuries have taken place during the football training drills that are done before matches. Zak Crawley has replaced Burns in the line-up for the second Test.

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne talked about this incident on Fox Sports and slammed the overemphasis that teams put on pre-match workouts. According to Warne, the growing support staff in cricket is a cause of rising concern and is only an unnecessary show of sophistication. Warne expressed his heavy disbelief in pre-match training rituals and emphasised that players should relax more and focus more on their game than the warm-up routines.

Instead of this approach, Warne suggested that players reach the ground a little late, sleep a little more, have some fun in the swimming pool and stay in a relaxed state of mind in general. He insisted that a few stretches are fine to get into the game but elaborate warm-ups are completely unnecessary. England and South Africa are currently playing the second Test at Cape Town. England skipper Joe Root won the toss and chose to bat first.

