Virender Sehwag Trolls Niroshan Dickwella For 'failed High 5', Fans Left In Splits: WATCH

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag was one of the most attacking openers of his time. The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' is regarded as one of those players that changed the dynamics of Test cricket. The 41-year-old used to deal in boundaries and sixes when he used to open the innings for India but after retirement, he has diverted his aggressive approach to social media. From witty captions to hysterical posts, Sehwag always keeps his fans entertained with his wicked sense of humour.

ALSO READ | Sri Lanka vs England live: Joe Root clinches MASSIVE all-time England record with Galle hundred, gets lauded by fans

Virender Sehwag posts hilarious video from Sri Lanka vs England live

The Indian veteran was at it once again as he posted a video from the Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test in which the home side's wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella accidentally ends up hitting teammate and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga on his face while celebrating a wicket. It all happened when the Sri Lanka team came together to celebrate the wicket of England captain Joe Root who was run out for just 1.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade within three balls: WATCH

Niroshan Dickwella, who was overjoyed after getting rid of the double centurion in the first innings, went to high-five Hasaranga but ended up hitting him right in his face instead. Sehwag, who was certainly amused by the incident, took to Instagram and posted the video of the same. However, it was his caption that stole the show and left the fans in splits.

Sehwag captioned the video. "Who do you feel like giving such a high-five to ? #nikaalo #maukepechauka". The post was flooded with reactions as soon as it was uploaded as fans were left in stitches.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia 4th Test: Sachin Tendulkar analyses Mohammed Siraj's bowling, decodes how he excelled with the ball

Coming back to the Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test, the hosts were bowled out for just 135 in the first innings. In response, England posted a mammoth 421 riding on the back of a stunning 228 by Joe Root. Sri Lanka, however, put in a spirited performance with the bat in the second innings as the scored 359 thus setting England a target of 74 runs. The visitors got off to a shaky start as they lost three wickets for 38 at Stumps on Day 4. They now need another 36 runs to secure a win and take 1-0 lead in the series.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Lauded By Michael Vaughan For India's Success, Both Trolled By Fans Online

SOURCE: PTI/ VIRENDER SEHWAG INSTAGRAM

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.