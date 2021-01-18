David Warner Takes Controversial DRS Call On 48, Fuming Indian Fans SLAM Umpiring: WATCH

Australia's swashbuckling opening batsman David Warner has made some crucial contributions for his national side across formats. Unfortunately for the Australian team, the player was on the sidelines with a groin injury during the ODI series against India, as well as the first two Test matches. The batsman has struggled to get going upon his return, and just when he was looking set for a big knock, the left-hander was sent packing by India's Washington Sundar during the ongoing India vs Australia 4th Test.

David Warner's promising knock of 48 overshadowed by his mediocre DRS call

The Australian opening batsman made his much-awaited return to the Australian side with the Sydney Test against India. However, the dynamic batter failed to make an impact during his initial outings. The 34-year-old showed glimpses of form during Australia's final innings at the Gabba and helped his side gain an upper-hand in the contest with a brisk start.

David Warner scored a crucial 48 for his side and also stitched a remarkable 89-run opening partnership alongside Marcus Harris. The star batsman was threatening to take the game away from the visitors, but his entertaining innings was cut short by a sharp delivery from off-spinner Washington Sundar. The opener faulty footwork cost him his wicket as he was caught on his crease when the ball crashed onto his back pad.

Washington Sundar and the Indian side were elated after the dismissal, and the batsman also seemed convinced with the call and started to walk back to the pavilion. However, the player stopped back and had a brief word with his batting partner, Marnus Labuschagne, and eventually decided to refer the decision. The batsman with the review stirred up a controversy as seemingly took the call after the allotted 15-second time period.

David Warner's review did not yield a positive result for the side and the player was adjudged out by the on-field umpire as well. The major talking point from the incident was the left-hander's late call for the review. It also baffled a certain section of Indian fans that the aggressive batsman was allowed to refer the decision after the 15-second mark.

India vs Australia 4th Test: Where to catch the India vs Australia live streaming?

Both the teams have shown a great amount of determination in the Brisbane Test match. At the time of writing this report, the home team currently have attained a lead of 235 runs. They have lost five crucial wickets, but have also managed to score 202 runs in their final innings. While several batsmen got starts, Steve Smith starred yet again and scored a stunning half-century before being dismissed by Mohammed Siraj. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST) for the live telecast of the game. The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

