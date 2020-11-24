Shane Warne To Partner Michael Vaughan For Social Initiative, Fans Laud Him On Twitter

Australia's most prolific spinner Shane Warne is all set to team up with former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan in smart energy company Social Energy.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
Shane Warne

Australia's legendary spin bowler Shane Warne enjoyed a stellar career for his country and won several accolades as well for his miraculous performances with the ball. The cricketer, who hung his boots in the year 2006, also went on to earn a name for himself in franchise-based T20 competitions such as the Dream11 Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League. Apart from his cricketing endeavours, the 51-year-old also is a renowned businessman and the latest Shane Warne Social Energy business has got fans buzzing. 

Shane Warne Social Energy business: Ex-player strives to bring down electricity cost 

The UK-based smart energy company, Social Energy, has roped in ex-cricketer Shane Warne as a major shareholder for the company's venture in Australia. The cricketing star will also act as the brand ambassador for Social Energy in Australia. The venture will focus on helping the citizens reduce their electricity bills drastically with the usage of solar panels and battery storage. The company uses an artificial intelligence platform that enhances the performance of the panels. 

Shane Warne, along with the company, claims to provide the consumers with a feed-in tariff of 40c per kWh. This will promote the usage of green energy in the nation and also help citizens reduce their costs. Former England captain Michael Vaughan shares a close association with the brand and is one of the early investors for the UK-based start-up. Shane Warne's announcement regarding the venture was appreciated by his fans on social media.

ALSO READ | Australia Women's Cricket Team Named Country's Favourite Sports Team By Fans: Survey

Warne Baggy Green auction: Australia's prolific spinner is actively involved in social causes 

This is not the first time that the spinner has led as a social initiative in the country. Earlier this year, Warne had come forward to aid those who were affected by the Australian bushfires. The legend had auctioned his iconic Baggy Green Cap, which was eventually sold for a staggering, record $1,007,500. All the earnings from the Warne Baggy Green auction were directly donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. 

ALSO READ | Ravindra Jadeja Posts Fascinating, Unique Fitness Drill Ahead Of Australia Tour: Watch

A look at the Shane Warne net worth figure 

As per celebritynetworth.com, the former Australian cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹370 crore ($50 million). A major part of his income comes from his total earnings as a former international cricket player for Australia. Moreover, he has also earned compensation from several T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League for his services. Apart from several endorsements to his name, he also owns a gin brand "Seven Eight Zero" and a perfume line by the name of "SW 23". 

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli Needs To Fire In ODIs, Otherwise India Will Lose 4-0 In Tests: Michael Clarke

Disclaimer: The above Warne net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

ALSO READ | Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 Fiasco Made Board Worry About Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI Treasurer

Image source: Shane Warne Instagram 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

Virat Kohli and co. win first-ever Day-Night Test in India on Nov 24, 2019; watch video

24 mins ago

FBA vs GKH Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Bangabandhu T20 Cup match preview

26 mins ago

Rohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma ruled out of first 2 Tests due to injury and quarantine rules?

31 mins ago

Virat Kohli needs to fire in ODIs, otherwise India will lose 4-0 in Tests: Michael Clarke

46 mins ago

Australia women's cricket team named country's favourite sports team by fans: Survey

52 mins ago

Novak Djokovic's COVID-19 fiasco made board worry about Dream11 IPL 2020: BCCI treasurer

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS