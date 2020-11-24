Shane Warne To Partner Michael Vaughan For Social Initiative, Fans Laud Him On Twitter

Australia's legendary spin bowler Shane Warne enjoyed a stellar career for his country and won several accolades as well for his miraculous performances with the ball. The cricketer, who hung his boots in the year 2006, also went on to earn a name for himself in franchise-based T20 competitions such as the Dream11 Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League. Apart from his cricketing endeavours, the 51-year-old also is a renowned businessman and the latest Shane Warne Social Energy business has got fans buzzing.

Shane Warne Social Energy business: Ex-player strives to bring down electricity cost

The UK-based smart energy company, Social Energy, has roped in ex-cricketer Shane Warne as a major shareholder for the company's venture in Australia. The cricketing star will also act as the brand ambassador for Social Energy in Australia. The venture will focus on helping the citizens reduce their electricity bills drastically with the usage of solar panels and battery storage. The company uses an artificial intelligence platform that enhances the performance of the panels.

I'm proud to be launching Social Energy in Australia, helping Aussies reduce their energy bills by as much as 100%, with solar panels, battery storage and our leading 40 cent feed-in tariff" Exciting times with @MichaelVaughan ! Please check us out https://t.co/AbLG1EKiYw pic.twitter.com/8klO1PEZJw — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) November 24, 2020

Shane Warne, along with the company, claims to provide the consumers with a feed-in tariff of 40c per kWh. This will promote the usage of green energy in the nation and also help citizens reduce their costs. Former England captain Michael Vaughan shares a close association with the brand and is one of the early investors for the UK-based start-up. Shane Warne's announcement regarding the venture was appreciated by his fans on social media.

Warne Baggy Green auction: Australia's prolific spinner is actively involved in social causes

This is not the first time that the spinner has led as a social initiative in the country. Earlier this year, Warne had come forward to aid those who were affected by the Australian bushfires. The legend had auctioned his iconic Baggy Green Cap, which was eventually sold for a staggering, record $1,007,500. All the earnings from the Warne Baggy Green auction were directly donated to the Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

A look at the Shane Warne net worth figure

As per celebritynetworth.com, the former Australian cricketer's net worth is estimated to be around ₹370 crore ($50 million). A major part of his income comes from his total earnings as a former international cricket player for Australia. Moreover, he has also earned compensation from several T20 leagues, including the Indian Premier League and the Big Bash League for his services. Apart from several endorsements to his name, he also owns a gin brand "Seven Eight Zero" and a perfume line by the name of "SW 23".

Disclaimer: The above Warne net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

