Australia Women's Cricket Team Named Country's Favourite Sports Team By Fans: Survey

The Australian women's cricket team on Sunday did it once again as they became country's No. 1 sporting team for their emotional connection with the public. According to a survey conducted by True North Research, to measure which teams generated the greatest level of pride, trust, enjoyment and respect, it was the national women's cricket team that dominated the survey.

ALSO READ | Ellyse Perry turns 30: Netizens post top birthday wishes for World Cup-winning cricketer

Australian women's cricket team beat men's cricket team to become country's favourite team

Australia's favourite sporting team have done it again! Kudos to Australia's @AusWomenCricket Team and their amazing fans! 👏 pic.twitter.com/VXAs9X7lPM — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) November 24, 2020

The Australian women’s cricket team topped the survey of nearly 5000 people as they retained the strongest emotional connection with fans after their T20 World Cup victory against India in front of a crowd of 86,000 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 2020. Notably, the Australian men's cricket team (T20) team grabbed the second place while the Test team was ranked third.

ALSO READ | Ellyse Perry net worth, earnings, house, personal life and accolades on 30th birthday

Congratulations @AusWomenCricket for retaining top spot in a challenging COVID-19 environment. The team has again achieved the highest emotional connection score of any Australian team and now by a significant margin. 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/0cONEnT0FV — True North Research (@_TrueSport) November 23, 2020

Meanwhile, the Australian women cricketers are currently busy playing in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL 2020) in Australia. The tournament has reached its business end after a competitive league phase where eight teams competed across 56 matches. The semi-final 1 of WBBL 2020 will see Melbourne Stars Women take on Perth Scorchers Women on Wednesday, November 25 in Sydney which will be followed by semi-final 2 between Brisbane Heat Women and Sydney Thunder Women on Thursday, November 26 at the same venue. The final will be played on Saturday, November 28.

ALSO READ | Murali Vijay Trolled By Fans On Twitter After Ellyse Perry Announces Divorce With Husband

The Australian women's cricket team's international assignment after the WBBL 2020 will be in January when they will lock horns with the Indian women's cricket team in a three-match ODI series. The three ODIs will be played on January 22, 25 and 27 in Canberra, Melbourne and Hobart.

On the other hand, the Australian men's cricket team will compete with the Indian men's cricket team across all formats. The India vs Australia 2020 tour, which is set to get underway on Friday, November 27, is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November followed by as many T20Is and four Tests.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Claims To Have Been 'nervous' Facing Ellyse Perry In Bushfire Bash

SOURCE: AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET TWITTER

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.