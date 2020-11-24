Ravindra Jadeja Posts Fascinating, Unique Fitness Drill Ahead Of Australia Tour: Watch

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is currently in Australia where the two sides are set to compete across formats. The southpaw is among the few players who are a part of India squad for Australia 2020 in all three forms of the game (ODI, T20I and Tests). Jadeja was in stunning form in the recently concluded Dream11 IPL 2020 where he donned the finisher's role for the Chennai franchise by consistently scoring quick runs down the order.

Ravindra Jadeja gears up for upcoming India vs Australia 1st ODI

The Saurashtra lad scored 232 runs in 14 matches at an excellent average of 46.40 and a blistering strike-rate of 171.85. Jadeja will look to carry the same form in the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 tour and the left-hander is leaving no stone unturned to ensure the same.

On Tuesday, the official Twitter handle of the BCCI gave a sneak-peek into Jadeja's preparations ahead of the much-anticipated series. In the video, Jadeja is seen doing a unique fitness drill outside the stadium despite rains. The video was well received by fans as they lauded the southpaw's dedication and committment.

India vs Australia schedule

According to the India vs Australia schedule, the India vs Australia 1st ODI is set to take place on November 27 in Adelaide. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (December 4) and Sydney (December 6 and 8 respectively).

Kohli will captain India in the limited-overs series (ODI & T20I), as well as, the first of four Tests. The right-handed batsman won't be a part of the India squad for Australia 2020 for the last three Tests against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

SOURCE: RAVINDRA JADEJA INSTAGRAM

