Shane Warne To Star In The Last Dance-like Documentary On Amazon Prime Video: Report

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne is arguably one of the best spinners to have played the game. Shane Warne's career lasted for almost two decades as he played 145 Tests and picked up 708 wickets. The leg-spinner also bagged 293 scalps in 194 ODIs. His career lasted till 2007 and he was also named one of the Wisden's 5 cricketers of the 20th century.

ALSO READ | Michael Jordan gambling stories explored in The Last Dance, claims he never had a problem

Amazon Prime Video to make a documentary featuring Shane Warne

Now, according to some reports, there's a documentary in progress that is being made on the legendary Shane Warne's career. Shane Warne is reportedly in the middle of filming for a similar documentary on Amazon Prime Video. Collingwood Football Club president Eddie McGuire said that Shane Warne had texted him this week telling him that the series was in the works.

ALSO READ | Netflix and ESPN partner with Spotify to curate 'The Last Dance' playlist

McGuire, while speaking on Triple M’s The Hot Breakfast, said that he had just received a message from Shane Warne. He added that Shane Warne wrote that he is doing a documentary with Amazon Prime Video and they following him around the world for 12 months, which includes Australia, India, Vegas & the UK. Shane Warne further wrote that the documentary will have un-seen footage and stuff which he has never talked about before.

Sports documentary are in trend these days. Netflix had recently released The Last Dance, which is an American sports documentary miniseries, which focuses on Michael Jordan's illustrious basketball career. Amazon Prime Video had also released a documentary The Test, which was based on the emergence of the Australian cricket team from the infamous sandpapergate controversy of 2018.

ALSO READ | Kobe Bryant documentary 'definitely going to happen' after The Last Dance: Magic Johnson

The Last Dance: Shane Warne shares throwback picture with Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan's documentary The Last Dance has received an amazing response from NBA fans across the globe and Shane Warne also joined in on the plaudits. The former Australian spinner shared a throwback picture with NBA legend Michael Jordan on Instagram complimenting his latest documentary The Last Dance. Shane Warne said that the documentary brought back memories of his time with the Chicago Bulls legend during a Nike shoot in the United States.

ALSO READ | Justin Langer's request to edit out Headingley part of 'The Test' was denied: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: SHANE WARNE INSTAGRAM