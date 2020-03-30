Justin Langer's Request To Edit Out Headingley Part Of 'The Test' Was Denied: Report

Australian head coach Justin Langer recently revealed that he tried to remove a certain scene involving him from Amazon Prime Video’s original documentary series The Test. The Test was streamed on Amazon Prime Video on March 12, 2020, and it consisted eight episodes. The series covers Australian cricket team’s 18-month journey from the 2018 Australian ball-tampering scandal till the time when they retained the Ashes in England in 2019.

Australian cricket: Justin Langer reveals the moment he wanted out of The Test

The final two episodes of Amazon Prime Video’s The Test cover the 2019 Ashes series in England. The closely-fought Test series ended in a 2-2 draw after five matches, however, Australia retained the Ashes as they held the honours from the previous edition. The eighth episode of The Test opens with the third match of the series which was played in Headingley, Leeds.

English all-rounder Ben Stokes starred in the match with an unbeaten 135 to inflict a close one-wicket defeat on Australia. Upon Ben Stokes match-winning blinder, Australian coach Justin Langer can be seen kicking a bin out in frustration. While speaking to an Australian news daily, Justin Langer revealed that he requested Amazon Prime Video to completely remove his bin-kicking part. However, he was later convinced that it was a moment of “elite humility”.

Australian cricket: Justin Langer on his Headingley act

In the interview with the Australian daily, Justin Langer explained that he kicked a bin when Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon missed out an easy run-out chance to finish the game. Langer further said that the showrunners of The Test told him that the Australian team talked about elite humility in the dressing room after the close defeat. It was upon that moment when Justin Langer learned the importance of the scene in the documentary.

