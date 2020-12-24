Dinesh Karthik Reveals Big Past-time Activity At Home During Off Season On Twitter

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik is currently enjoying some time off of cricket. The right-hander recently featured in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he featured for the Kolkata franchise. The Men in Purple didn't have the best of times as they failed to qualify for the playoffs and finished at the fifth spot with seven wins and as many losses.

Dinesh Karthik praises Ricky Ponting's acumen, questions umpiring standards in BBL 2020

Karthik is having a good time watching the Australia vs India series, as well as, the BBL 2020. The former Kolkata IPL franchise's captain has been regularly tweeting his views on the Test series Down Under and the BBL 2020. Recently, Karthik praised former Australian captain Ricky Ponting who rightly predicted about Prithvi Shaw's weakness on air during the first Test and moments after the youngster was dismissed in the same fashion by Mitchell Starc.

Love it when cricket pundits are able to predict plays on air. Has to have a good cricketing acumen to do it consistently #quality https://t.co/AI5rMsUJbv — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 17, 2020

Karthik was also extremely vocal about his views on poor umpiring in the BBL 2020. During Match 12 of the BBL 2020 on Tuesday between Sydney Thunder and Perth Scorchers, umpire Simon Lightbody made a decision which left everyone shocked. The Scorchers pacer Andrew Tye who came in to bowl the sixth over of the innings struck on the very first ball of his spell as he got Usman Khawaja to nick one to the keeper.

The entire fielding team including the bowler and the wicketkeeper were convinced that Usman Khawaja had edged it, however, Lightbody was firm that the bat had hit the ground and he gave it not out. Melbourne Stars captain Glenn Maxwell was infuriated with the umpiring error. The Australian all-rounder took to Twitter after the game and lashed out at poor umpiring in the tournament and questioned the absence of DRS.

Karthik also expressed his frustration over the umpiring howler on Twitter and questioned the umpiring standards in the tournament. Karthik's statemate, Abhinav Mukund also commented on his tweet as he laughed out at how Tom Cooper was given out lbw when the ball had clearly hit the bat.

The standard of umpiring in the current bbl 🤦🏻‍♂️ — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 23, 2020

Tom cooper was given out bat before wicket😂 — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) December 23, 2020

