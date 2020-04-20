Shane Warne's 'Amazing Adelaide' Spell Makes Cricket Fans Nostalgic On Social Media: Watch

Australian cricket great Shane Warne's career spanned for almost two decades where the legendary leg-spinner picked up 708 wickets. Recently, Cricket Australia relived Shane Warne's 'Amazing Adelaide' spell in 2006 where he wreaked havoc on the England batsmen and took 4-49 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test match. He helped Australia easily win the Test and go 2-0 up in the 2006 Ashes.

ALSO READ | Brendon McCullum, Ricky Ponting set to receive ₹8-10 crore despite no IPL 2020: Report

Shane Warne's amazing Adelaide spell: A sober start for Warnie

Australia had won the first Ashes Test of 2006 and now came to delaide Oval to host the Englishmen for the second Test, which is now calling the 'Amazing Adelaide'. England captain Andrew Flintoff won the toss and chose to bat first and the England batsmen made Australia pay. They put on 551 on the board as Shane Warne struggled with figures of 53-9-167-1. Ricky Ponting's Australia, however, managed to recover well and put 513 runs on the board in reply, led by Ricky Ponting and Michael Clarke's centuries along with Michael Hussey's 91. Although England had a narrow lead of 38 runs in the first innings, many believed that Australia had a chance to atleast draw the game.

ALSO READ | Shoaib Akhtar calls Ricky Ponting 'bravest batsman ever' in response to their 1999 duel

Shane Warne's Amazing Adelaide spell: Warne brings Australia back into the match

However, Shane Warne was a winner and thought exactly in the same way. He came back strongly in the second innings as he wasted no time in making England collapse. Shane Warne's 'Amazing Adelaide' spell had wickets of Andrew Strauss, Kevin Pietersen, Ashley Giles and Matthew Hoggard. Warne ended with very impressive figures of 32-12-49-4 and led the way for England to collapse at 129 in the second innings.

Led by Michael Hussey's 61 and Ricky Ponting's 49, Australia then easily chased down the 168 runs that they needed to win on Day 5. Here is the footage of Shane Warne's 'Amazing Adelaide' outing.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting calls Flintoff's over as 'best he's ever faced', recalls fiery reverse swing

Shane Warne's Amazing Adelaide spell: Fans get nostalgic

Fans loved watching the historic Test match and tagged their friends in the comment sections. "I’ll never forget that test. One of the greatest wins of all time", one fan wrote about the amazing Adelaide Test. Australia ended up winning the Ashes and Shane Warne retired from Test cricket at the end of the fifth Test. Warne took 708 wickets in his Test career.

ALSO READ | Shane Warne ignores Ricky Ponting and Adam Gilchrist in greatest ODI XI of his era