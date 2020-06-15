MS Dhoni's Wife Sakshi Shares New, Mesmerizing Photos From Their Ranchi Farmhouse

Former India captain MS Dhoni has not taken the cricket field since India’s semi-final exit in the 2019 Cricket World Cup. The CSK captain’s return to cricket was also halted by the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the IPL 2020 postponed indefinitely. The 38-year-old is currently spending time during the lockdown in his picturesque farmhouse in Ranchi and MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni has offered some more insight into the MS Dhoni house.

MS Dhoni house: Sakshi Dhoni gives insight into their Rachi farmhouse

MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi has time and again uploaded mesmerising photos from the MS Dhoni house in Ranchi, where the couple along with their daughter Ziva are housed during the lockdown. While the former India skipper has been off social media for a while, his better half has offered a glimpse into his abode, which is nothing short of spectacular. The MS Dhoni house is considered to be the CSK skipper's dream project and took over three years to be laid out on a reported 7 acres space.

The MS Dhoni house boasts of everything the 38-year-old loves, from acres of space to landscaped gardens with a variety of trees. The MS Dhoni house also has a separate glass complex for his bikes, which include everything from the Hellcat to the Ninja. Along with his family, his three pet dogs also live with him in his farmhouse.

The interiors of the MS Dhoni house is designed in an earthy colour palette, with shades of cream, soft yellow and greys prominent in and around the farmhouse. The farmhouse is reportedly only a 20-minute drive from his first home in Ranchi.

Sushant Singh Rajput death: MS Dhoni movie star commits suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment on Sunday after committing suicide. The 34-year-old was famous for his role in the MS Dhoni movie, where he essayed the character of the former Indian captain. Singh and Dhoni are known to be close friends after bonding during the MS Dhoni movie. A picture of Sushant SIngh Rajput along with Dhoni and his daughter Ziva has gone viral on Instagram, while MS Dhoni's manager Arun Pandey also expressed his shock on the Sushant Singh Rajput death news. The former captain, however, is yet to comment on the Sushant Singh Rajput death news.

(Image Credit: Sakshi Dhoni Twitter, Instagram)