Shane Watson Heavily Slams Big Bash 2020 Organisers, Calls New Rules As 'gimmicks'

The tenth season of the Big Bash League is set to get underway next month. Ahead of the much-awaited tournament, the BBL 2020 has introduced three new and unprecedented rules to make the competition more entertaining and fascinating. The BBL has revealed three new rules for the tenth edition - Power Surge, X-Factor and Bash Boost.

Shane Watson slams Big Bash League new rules

The introduction of Big Bash League new rules hasn't gone down well with former Australian cricketer, Shane Watson, who has bashed the changes, introduced for the BBL 2020. Watson described the new rules as “gimmicks” and said that Cricket Australia is trying to fix a wheel that is not broken.

Watson wrote in a blog post on his T20 website that he read recently that the BBL is introducing new 'gimmicks', such as the ‘Power Surge’, the ‘X Factor Player’ and the ‘Bash Boost’ in a misguided attempt to reinvigorate the tournament. The veteran all-rounder added that he just can’t seem to wrap his head around why people are trying to reinvent the wheel when the wheel was not broken in the first place.

With all of the worlds best T20 cricketers coming to our shores for this upcoming season of @BBL I was so excited. And now with yesterday’s announcements, I now have my fingers crossed that I am proved wrong. 🤞🏻🤞🏻

I hope you enjoy my perspective on it.@stars_t20 https://t.co/swILKxuQH0 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) November 16, 2020

Watson reckoned that the complexities that these new ‘science experiments’ are going to create for the viewers, let alone the players and coaches, when none of these have been tried and tested at lower levels, have really taken the wind out of his sails. The BBL 2020 will start on December 10 with the final scheduled to be played on February 6.

What are BBL 2020 new rules?

The 'Power Surge' will comprise a two-over period where the fielding side is allowed only two fielders outside the 30-yard circle. The batting side can take it at after the 11th over of the innings. Meanwhile, the customary six-over powerplay has been reduced to four overs.

The 'X-factor Player', who is named as the 12th or 13th player of the BBL squads, can get into the game at the 10th over of the first innings, replacing any player who is yet to bat, or has bowled no more than one over.

The 'Bash Boost' is a bonus point given midway through the second innings. The team that is chasing the target will be given the bonus point, "if they're above the equivalent 10-over score of their opposition". However, if the team that is chasing is behind at the halfway mark, the fielding side will get the point. The BBL teams now have the opportunity to score four points every game as the points awarded for a win, in general, has been increased to three points from two previously.

SOURCE: SHANE WATSON INSTAGRAM

