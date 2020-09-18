Deepak Chahar Posts THIS Motivational Throwback Picture With Shane Watson On Instagram

Chennai Super Kings pacer Deepak Chahar is one of the best swing bowlers in the country right now. Over the last couple of years, the right-arm pacer has been instrumental in CSK team's success in the league. Courtesy of his brilliant performances in the IPL, Deepak Chahar went on to make his India debut soon after. The CSK pacer immediately grabbed headlines when he picked up 6 wickets for just 7 runs that also included a hat-trick. These figures are the best for a men's bowler in T20I cricket.

IPL 2020: Deepak Chahar posts motivating picture with Shane Watson

Deepak Chahar comes from a humble background and his rise to prominence has been nothing short of spectacular. On Thursday, Deepak Chahar took to Instagram and uploaded a photo with Shane Watson, which speaks volumes about his journey from nothing to everything. The post is a collage of two pictures where on the left is a photo of Deepak Chahar and Shane Watson from current times where the duo is seen wearing CSK jerseys.

On the right side of the picture is a photo of the two from 15 years ago when Shane Watson was a prominent international player for Australia and Deepak Chahar was trying to make a name in the domestic circuit. It seems like Deepak Chahar clicked the photo with Shane Watson when the Australian team had come to tour India in the mid-2000s. Deepak Chahar captioned the photo, "15 years challenge beat that guys. One and only THE LEGENDARY Shane Watson . #never #stop #dreaming".

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier after reaching the UAE, returned negative twice and resumed training with the CSK team. Deepak Chahar is one of the most crucial members of the CSK team and his performances will be crucial in determining how far the Chennai based franchise go into the tournament.

The IPL 2020 is all set to commence in the UAE from Saturday, September 19. The tournament opener will see defending champions Mumbai Indians take on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK vs MI) in Dubai. The CSK vs MI is a contest which nearly every IPL fan looks forward to. While Mumbai Indians are chasing a fifth IPL title, the Chennai Super Kings will look to win their fourth IPL trophy.

IMAGE COURTESY: DEEPAK CHAHAR INSTAGRAM