Pakistan Cricket Board Claims 'healthy Talks' Done With PSL Teams Over Financial Model

Pakistan Super League franchises have recently been at loggerheads with the Ehsan Mani-led Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) over the financial model of the T20 tournament, which forced them to file a petition in the Lahore High Court. The franchises have raised doubts over the PCB's financial model for the Pakistan Super League, which is making the board richer as the franchises incur losses each season.

However, it looks like the PCB is set to control potential damage after it held a meeting with Pakistan Super League franchises on Wednesday to discuss their reservations with the financial model. Following the discussion, the PCB released a statement in which they elaborated upon details of the meeting.

PCB statement on meeting with PSL franchises 👉 https://t.co/8Wp7ESt4YO pic.twitter.com/IdsrGRfkDn — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) October 7, 2020

Pakistan Cricket Board meets Pakistan Super League franchises

As per the statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board, the meeting between the two parties was positive and constructive with participants engaging in discussions in good faith with a view to resolving outstanding matters, disputes and grievances. The release said that the PCB presented the team owners a draft proposal which has been put together at the request of the franchises, about finding a more equitable model.

The release further said that both sides have agreed to dig deeper into the proposed model with their respective financial and operational teams over the coming weeks and aim to resolve outstanding concerns to find a mutually beneficial position as soon as possible.

PCB in trouble over player discrimination claims

As PCB tries to solve it's issues with PSL franchises, a young Pakistan-based Sikh fast bowler Mahinder Pal Singh In a conversation with Pakpassion.net claimed that he has been subjected to unpleasant comments and discrimination at various stages of his career.

Not only the youngster, but former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria had shockingly revealed that he had to face discrimination for being a Hindu in the Islam-dominated country. Shoaib Akhtar had also acknowledged the same and the spinner's remarks, being a witness to it. If the claims turn out to be true, then Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and PCB need to create stricter laws to protect players' integrity irrespective of their religion or caste.

Shoaib Akhtar blasts Pakistan Cricket Board for Pakistan Super League issues

Former Pakistan cricket team pacer Shoaib Akhtar recently slammed the board for jeopardising the Pakistan Super League situation due to the financial model situation, which he claimed could make many franchises bankrupt and sell their teams, affecting its commercial future and the quality of the tournament.

Akhtar and PCB have also been at loggerheads over several issues, with the latter issuing a legal notice to the former for his comments in public about the board. While the pace bowler recently claimed that the board was considering him as a potential candidate to be the national chief selector on a YouTube show 'Cricket Baaz', a Pakistani journalist had enquired about the same to the national cricket board, which denied offering any role to the former cricketer.

Image Source: PCB Media / Twitter

