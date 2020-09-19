Dream11 IPL 2020 Relives Shane Watson's Gritty 2019 Final Knock Vs Mumbai

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled to start from September 19 in Abu Dhabi, where defending champion Mumbai will take on Chennai in the first match. These two teams have a long history and their players have delivered some memorable performances against each other in the past. One such moment came in the final of IPL 2019, where Chennai's Shane Watson batted with a bleeding knee and almost took his team to a title win. Despite being on the losing side, Shane Watson received a lot of love and admiration from cricket fans for his performance.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Watson's impressive 2019 performance

After Mumbai set a target of 149, Shane Watson opened Chennai's batting lineup with South Africa’s Faf du Plessis. The Australian all-rounder stayed till the end and smashed 80 runs in 59 balls – with 56 runs coming from boundaries alone. During the latter part of the match, Shane Watson made a dive to save his wicket but ended up injuring himself. He suffered a big cut on his left knee but continued playing. Fans could see the cut on Shane Watson’s leg, but the opener saw the wound only after his partner Ravindra Jadeja pointed it out. In fact, to date, the Chennai star claims he has no idea when he got injured.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Watson received six stitches

Despite the wound, Shane Watson kept playing and when it looked like his team would lift the IPL trophy, he was run-out from a Lasith Malinga delivery. Almost everyone in the arena felt for the Aussie and some even clapped and cheered for Shane Watson who did everything he could to make Chennai win. After the match, many praised Shane Watson, with his teammate Harbhajan Singh revealing that he received six stitches for his injury.

“Can you guys see the blood on his knee.. He got 6 stitches after the game..Got injured while diving but continue to bat without telling anyone,” Harbhajan wrote on his Instagram story with a picture of the incident.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai team players

Chennai fans again have high expectations from Shane Watson, who looks in top form. Apart from Watson, fans will also have an eye on captain MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja and others. The upcoming match between Chennai and Mumbai is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST. Here’s the full squad of Chennai team players ahead of Dream11 IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni, KM Asif, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Narayan Jagadeesan, Monu Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Ambati Rayudu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina

Image Source: IPL Twitter