Shardul Thakur Joins Indian Butterfingers List As Cameron Green Gets BIG Reprieve: WATCH

India's fielding in the ongoing Australian tour has been disappointing, to say the least. Formats changed but the Indian fielding has remained sloppy throughout. Their fielding woes were once again on display during Day 1 of the India vs Australia 4th Test on Friday as they put down a number of chances and made life easy for the Australian batsmen.

ALSO READ | Natarajan debut: Young pacer clinches THIS all-time Indian cricket record with fairytale debut in Brisbane

Shardul Thakur's sloppy fielding gives Cameron Green lifeline

One such chance went begging during the final session of Day 1. In the 80th over of the day bowled by Shardul Thakur, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green struck a half-volley right back at the bowler. Thakur, who was in his followthrough, should have ideally held on to the catch but failed to get hold of it as India let yet another chance go in vain. Green then wet on to survive the day and is batting on 28(70) at Stumps on Day 1. To worsen India's problems, Thakur went off the field after a niggle during the end of the very same over and might be injured as well.

Here are the highlights of Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test

ALSO READ | Sundar, Natarajan debut in Tests as injury-hit India eye to end Australia's Gabba streak

India vs Australia live score update

Meanwhile, having won the toss in Brisbane, Australia opted to bat first again. The hosts got off to a dismal start as their opener David Warner was dismissed for 1 in the first over itself off Mohammed Siraj's bowling. Warner's opening partner Marcus Harris, who is playing his first game of the series, soon followed as his wicket was claimed by Shardul Thakur for 5. Smith and Marnus Labuschagne then steadied the ship with a 70-run partnership before Smith got out for 36, leaving Australia at 87/3 after 34.1 overs.

Matthew Wade was the next one to fall for 45 as T Natarajan claimed his maiden wicket in Tests. Natarajan struck once more in his next over by removing Labuschagne for 108. Green and skipper Tim Paine ensured that the hosts were unscathed till the end of dya's play. At Stumps on Day 1, Australia scored 274-5 in 87 overs with Green batting on 28 and Paine unbeaten on 38.

ALSO READ | Navdeep Saini injury update: What happened to Indian pacer during Day 1 of Gabba Test?

India vs Australia 4th Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia 4th Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). For India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of India vs Australia 4th Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

ALSO READ | Navdeep Saini injury: Another injury scare for India? Pacer complains of pain in groin, limps off field

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.