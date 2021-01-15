T Natarajan Clinches THIS All-time Indian Cricket Record With Fairytale Debut In Brisbane

The past few months have been monumental for India's rising fast bowler T Natarajan. The player's meteoric rise in Indian cricket has been a case study for spring cricketers and his success will open such doors and make sure that the game of cricket reached to every corner of the nation. While many people have termed his journey as exemplary, the player ticked yet another box as he made his Test debut in the ongoing India vs Australia 4th Test.

T Natarajan debut: Left-arm bowler claims a huge Indian record on Test debut

The left-arm seamer garnered a lot of attention for his phenomenal death bowling abilities in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The cricketer had successfully carved a niche for himself in the star-studded Hyderabad team line-up. Natarajan's exploits in the cash-rich league earned him his maiden India call-up for the Australia tour as he was added to the T20I squad after Varun Chakravarthy was ruled out with an injury.

The 29-year-old was then added as the cover for pacer Navdeep Saini in the One-Day Series and also got an opportunity to represent the Indian side in the format. After the six limited-overs matches, the two sides battled it out in the longer format. With several key players from the Indian contingent sustaining injuries ahead of the India vs Australia 4th Test, T Natarajan was roped in the Test side as well.

Not only did the Chinnappampatti-based cricketer become the 300th player to represent India in Test matches, but he also clinched a unique record after being included in the side for the Brisbane Test. It took only 44 days for the talented fast bowler to debut in all formats of cricket for the country. No other cricketer from India has achieved this feat in lesser number of days.

The stuff dreams are made of. A perfect treble for @Natarajan_91 as he is presented with #TeamIndia's Test 🧢 No. 300. It can't get any better! Natu is now an all-format player. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/cLYVBMGfFM — BCCI (@BCCI) January 14, 2021

T Natarajan career stats

The left-arm bowled an impressive spell against Australia on his T20I debut and picked up three crucial wickets. Having played a total of three T20Is, Natarajan has picked up six wickets. He also claimed two crucial wickets during his ODI debut. When it comes to the Indian Premier League, the player has 18 wickets in 22 matches to his name. He also has appeared in 20 First-class matches and has taken 64 wickets in them.

India vs Australia 4th Test: India vs Australia live streaming

The Natarajan debut news is bound to have enthralled the cricketer's fans. In the absence of senior fast bowlers, T Natarajan has a golden opportunity to cement his place in the side with an inspiring performance. Fans in India can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX) at 5:30 AM (IST). The India vs Australia live streaming will also be made available on the SonyLIV app.

