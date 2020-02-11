Stuart Broad Takes Sly Dig At David Warner After Allan Border Medal Win, Fans Join

Australian opener David Warner won the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony by just 1 vote. The Allan Border Medal is considered as the most prestigious individual prize. It was bagged last year by speedster Pat Cummins who was a distant third in 2019's prize winners list. Former Australia captain Steve Smith lost by just 1 vote as he came second.

The winner of the Allan Border Medal is David Warner! #AusCricketAwards pic.twitter.com/fTavhS8trR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 10, 2020

David Warner, who returned from a one-year ban, performed splendidly during the ICC World Cup 2019 as he ended up as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer. The left-handed opener accumulated 647 runs at an impressive average of 71.88, just one run behind Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

However, his return to Test cricket was forgettable. He had a miserable Ashes as he could only muster 95 runs in 5 games that he played. England pacer Stuart Broad had made David Warner his bunny as he bagged the southpaw on 7 out of 10 occasions.

Stuart Broad used this occasion to take a shot at David Warner. As soon as David Warner won the medal, Stuart Broad took to his official Twitter handle to comment on an old tweet from England Cricket Board’s Twitter handle that had posted a video of Broad dismissing David Warner in the last Ashes series.

Stuart Broad's Tweet

Why is this suddenly getting retweeted more today?! 🏏 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 10, 2020

The tweet by Stuart Broad left cricket fans in splits. Eventually, a lot of reactions poured in on Twitter and fans started talking about his miserable performance in Ashes. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

Things Stuart Broad takes out of his pockets on a night;



Keys

Phone

David Warner

Wallet



😂😂😂 https://t.co/gTCkT7ySqa — Steve Gillies (@SteveIsAwake) February 10, 2020

David Warner wins Allan Border medal... I’m presuming his ashes performance had something to do with it pic.twitter.com/PZIDxF1efR — Josh Metcalfe (@joshmetcalfe1) February 10, 2020

Is the winner of the AB Medal decided by the batsman whose been dismissed most times by Stuart Broad in a calendar year 🐇 — Duncan Flynn (@DuncanFlynn1) February 10, 2020

He’s some how won the Allan Border Medal whilst living in your pocket all last summer — Johan (@JohanK94) February 10, 2020

IMAGE COURTESY: STUART BROAD INSTAGRAM