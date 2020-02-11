The Debate
Stuart Broad Takes Sly Dig At David Warner After Allan Border Medal Win, Fans Join

Cricket News

Stuart Broad took a shot at Australian star David Warner after the latter won the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony.

Stuart Broad

Australian opener David Warner won the Allan Border Medal at the Australian Cricket Awards ceremony by just 1 vote. The Allan Border Medal is considered as the most prestigious individual prize. It was bagged last year by speedster Pat Cummins who was a distant third in 2019's prize winners list. Former Australia captain Steve Smith lost by just 1 vote as he came second.

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad comically embarrassed by ICC's post on Shivam Dube's 34-run over

David Warner, who returned from a one-year ban, performed splendidly during the ICC World Cup 2019 as he ended up as the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer. The left-handed opener accumulated 647 runs at an impressive average of 71.88, just one run behind Indian opener Rohit Sharma.

However, his return to Test cricket was forgettable. He had a miserable Ashes as he could only muster 95 runs in 5 games that he played. England pacer Stuart Broad had made David Warner his bunny as he bagged the southpaw on 7 out of 10 occasions.

Stuart Broad used this occasion to take a shot at David Warner. As soon as David Warner won the medal, Stuart Broad took to his official Twitter handle to comment on an old tweet from England Cricket Board’s Twitter handle that had posted a video of Broad dismissing David Warner in the last Ashes series. 

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad fined 15% of match fees for Faf du Plessis altercation in Johannesburg Test

Stuart Broad's Tweet

The tweet by Stuart Broad left cricket fans in splits. Eventually, a lot of reactions poured in on Twitter and fans started talking about his miserable performance in Ashes. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

ALSO READ | Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar picks the better one between Steve Smith and Virat Kohli

ALSO READ | Kamran Akmal chooses the best batsman between Virat Kohli Steve Smith and Joe Root

IMAGE COURTESY: STUART BROAD INSTAGRAM

