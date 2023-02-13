'She Will Get Top Bid': Aakash Chopra Predicts Indian Batter To Fetch Big In WPL Auction

Former Indian cricketer turned commentator Aakash Chopra feels that Team India batter and vice captain Smriti Mandhana will be the most expensive player in the Women's Premier League auction. Smriti Mandhana has been Team India's go to run scorer in the T20I format and she was also nominated for the ICC Women's T20I Player of the Year 2022 wherein she lost to Australia's Tahlia Mcgrath.

The former India player said on his YouTube channel, "It is going to be an interesting auction because it is happening for the first time. They have to find five captains as well. So when you go to buy a captain, you will spend a lot of money and that much money is not there. There is no doubt that Indian players will be the most expensive."

Aakash said: 'Smriti Mandhana will be the most expensive'

"In my opinion, Smriti Mandhana will be the most expensive, Harmanpreet Kaur at No. 2 and Deepti Sharma at No. 3. I am seeing Ellyse Perry becoming a captain for one of the sides. The fifth could be Ashleigh Gardner, Meg Lanning, Nat Sciver, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews or Marizanne Kapp - there is just too much quality", Aakash added.

Aakash also added that after the Indian players the franchises are going to run after the Australia players. "After the Indian players, the most money will go in Australian dollars. All Australian players who are registered here will get good money, whether it is Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner or Tahlia McGrath - they are all absolutely outstanding", Aakash said.

Aakash Chopra also feels that the all rounders might get less money here as compared to the Indian Premier League. Aakash said, "Generally all-rounders get a lot of money. But here there are so many all-rounders, it is possible they might get slightly less money. It is not like the Men's IPL where there are very few all-rounders and we end up giving 50 crores to three all-rounders."

The auction of the Women's Premier League will take place on 13th February in Mumbai at the Jio Convention Centre. A total of five teams will bid for famous women cricket players all around the globe.