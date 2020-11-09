Kane Williamson's Fans Heartbroken After Hyderabad Loss, Laud Him For Fighting Knocks

Delhi beat Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Sunday at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Courtesy of their loss, the Men in Orange were eliminated from the tournament whereas the Delhi franchise managed to make their place in the final and will now face Mumbai on Tuesday, November 10.

Delhi vs Hyderabad: Fans laud Kane Williamson for incredible fighting spirit

Hyderabad might have lost the all-important match, however, they did put up a valiant fight after being in a precarious situation at one point of time in their innings. While chasing a massive target of 190, the Orange lost their top three batters (David Warner, Priyam Garg and Manish Pandey) inside the powerplay. It seemed like the match was in Delhi's pocket but Kane Williamson ensured that they gave Delhi a run for their money.

The right-handed batsman first formed a 46-run partnership with Jason Holder and followed it up with another 57-run partnership with youngster Abdul Samad to keep Hyderabad in the game. Williamson kept the scoreboard ticking, as well as, fetched an odd boundary ever and made sure that the required run rate never went beyond control.

In the process, the New Zealand captain also brought up a fine half-century. Williamson decided to shift gears after reaching his fifty and grabbed some quick runs. However, in an attempt to up the ante, the 30-year old ended up losing his wicket as he holed out to deep point off Marcus Stoinis' bowling for a well-made 45-ball 67. In the end, Hyderabad fell short by 17 runs and thus ended their hopes of qualifying for the final.

Twitter was abuzz after Hyderabad's loss against Delhi as netizens lauded Williamson's fighting spirit. Several reactions poured in as fans felt sorry for the Kiwi international who missed out on another title after coming so close. Let's take a look at a few reactions.

This man 💜 Kane

brought SRH to second qualifier from eliminator

In Q2 took the team very close to the victory but 💔😐#KaneWilliamson pic.twitter.com/Dhf9MMbzv9 — Pirarthana🧚‍♀️ (@Pirarthana_) November 8, 2020

This man deserves all the love.

MVP Kane mawa 🙏 pic.twitter.com/YUDKTFZzsG — వేటగాడు (@rao_4005) November 8, 2020

Even Kane Williamson doesn't hurt the ball, he just times and sends over the rope. It's all about class. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 8, 2020

Well fought, Kane Williamson - 50*(44) vs RCB and 67(45) vs DC. He has opened, batted in middle order, played the role of finisher. Unbelievable Williamson in #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/5K8JZg2K5N — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 8, 2020

One of the best elevation that I got to see today for Kane...!!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fZjVXfVCVo — Sehwag Fan Ikkada🤙🤙 (@SESHU_44) November 8, 2020

Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 stats

The Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 price is just ₹3 crore which is really low as compared to his counterparts. However, the Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 price has been justified by the right-hander as he has had a prolific season and his stunning numbers are a testament to it. The Williamson Dream11 IPL 2020 stats include the 317 runs he has scored in 12 matches at a brilliant average of 45.28 and strike-rate of 133.75. He also has three fifties to his name alongside six catches.

