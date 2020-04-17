Delhi Capitals Star Alex Carey Confident Australia Will Win T20 World Cup If It Happens

Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic causing havoc across the world, Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey remains hopeful for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year to go ahead as planned. While Australia is yet to lift the elusive T20 trophy, the Australian limited-overs vice-captain maintains a positive outlook for his side going ahead.

Alex Carey confident of T20 World Cup chances

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, Alex Carey says that Australian opening batsman like David Warner and captain Aaron Finch have been performing well on a consistent basis for the last six months. He also valued Steve Smith’s presence in the side as a premier top-order batsman. Alex Carey added that the present Australian unit is an “enjoyable” and “consistent” group where everyone is aware of their roles and have a good understanding between them.

The cricketer said that he was “optimistic” of his side's chances at the T20 World Cup and also added that the team has been playing some good cricket in their home conditions for a while. Alex Carey believes that if the players remain fit after predominantly being confined to their homes without playing any form of cricket, their game “will be ready to go” in time of the tournament.

IPL 2020: Alex Carey in Delhi Capitals

During the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) auction, Alex Carey was roped in by Delhi Capitals. The Delhi Capitals franchise purchased the cricketer for ₹2.4 crore (US$340,000) for the now-postponed IPL 2020. At the Delhi Capitals camp, he was to join fellow Australian teammate Marcus Stoinis along with former Australian cricketer Ricky Ponting as head coach of the side.

IPL 2020 postponed

In terms of the IPL 2020 postponed news, the IPL 2020 was recently suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) until further notice. The latest decision by BCCI came in wake of the extended nationwide lockdown date (May 3) as issued by the Indian government. The IPL 2020 was initially scheduled to commence on March 29 with Delhi Capitals slated to launch their campaign on March 30 against Kings XI Punjab.

