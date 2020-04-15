Shikhar Dhawan Admits To 'Mardon Waali Feeling' After Scoring WC 2019 Ton Vs Australia

Amidst the coronavirus-induced India lockdown, Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were recently involved in a candid chat on Instagram. Apart from representing Team India, the two cricketers also play for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the chat, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer can be seen hurling some rapid-fire questions towards the dashing opener.

Shikhar Dhawan reveals the best knock of his career

During a friendly rapid-fire question-and-answer session, Shreyas Iyer asked Shikhar Dhawan to reveal the most difficult bowler he ever encountered. The stylish left-handed batsman picked South African speedster and his former SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Dale Steyn along with all off-spinners on turning wickets as the most difficult bowlers to face.

The Delhi Capitals captain then asked Shikhar Dhawan to reveal the most special knock of his career. The veteran cricketer picked his 2019 World Cup hundred against Australia as one of his most special innings where he scored a match-winning 117 from just 109 balls. In spite of injuring his thumb during the course of the innings, the cricketer carried on to flay the Australian bowling attack. He hilariously recalled his effort by saying “Mardon walli feeling aayi” (translation: “I felt like a man”) in that match.

Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer for Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 and India lockdown

Both Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer were scheduled to reprise their roles for Delhi Capitals in the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season. Initially slated to commence on March 29, Delhi Capitals were scheduled to launch their campaign on March 30 with a home game against Kings XI Punjab. However, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and India lockdown prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the Indian T20 event until further notice.

