Shikhar Dhawan Recreates Classic Bollywood Song With Wife Ayesha; Watch Video

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the country come to a standstill and many sports stars have been driven into self-isolation due to the 'India lockdown'. The IPL 2020, which was slated to begin on March 29, was postponed to April 15 due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. Team India stars have used the extra break in their busy schedule to spend quality time with their loved ones and flamboyant batsman Shikhar Dhawan shared an adorable video of him dancing on a Bollywood classic song with his wife.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Rashid Khan Cheekily Imitates Steve Smith, Rajasthan Royals Respond In Style: Watch Video

Coronavirus: Shikhar Dhawan shakes a leg with wife during India lockdown

Team India opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been fairly active on social media during the India lockdown. Dhawan, who will play for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020, shared a video on his official Instagram account offering a glimpse of how he is spending his time self-isolating during the coronavirus pandemic. The Delhi batsman along with his wife recreated a classic Bollywood song Jaane Do Jaana Hai and duo can be seen dancing and playing their version of table tennis. In the original song from the movie Humjoli, actor Jeetendra and actress Leen Chandavarkar played badminton to the tune of the song.

Also Read: Pat Cummins Hopeful To Retain ₹15.5 Crore Deal Amidst IPL 2020 Cancellation Rumours: Report

Coronavirus: Shikhar Dhawan makes most of India lockdown time at home

Also Read: Carlos Brathwaite Wins T20 World Cup Final For West Indies On Apr 3, 2016; Watch Video

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan will play for Delhi Capitals in the upcoming IPL 2020. The Capitals had acquired the opening batsman from the Sunrisers Hyderabad in a trade deal, letting go of all-rounders Abhishek Sharma, Vijay Shankar and spinner Shahbaz Nadeem in 2019. Shikhar Dhawan is a seasoned campaigner in the IPL, having played 159 matches so far and scored 4579 runs. However, the Delhi Capitals fans might have to wait to see Shikhar Dhawan in action as the future of IPL 2020 hangs in balance amidst the coronavirus situation in the country.

Also Read: Gautam Gambhir-Virat Kohli Partnership Turning Point Of 2011 WC Final: Suresh Raina