Pat Cummins Hopeful To Retain ₹15.5 Crore Deal Amidst IPL Cancellation Rumours: Report

The highly-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season was recently postponed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to the worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak. Several Australia cricketers like Pat Cummins, Steve Smith, David Warner and Glenn Maxwell among others were slated to represent their respective franchises in the now-postponed mega Indian T20 competition. As cricketers continue to wait for an official confirmation from franchise and BCCI officials, Australian pacer Pat Cummins recently expressed optimism about the staging of this year’s IPL.

IPL 2020 postponed: Pat Cummins hopeful of IPL 2020

During the IPL 2020 auction, Kolkata Knight Riders roped in Pat Cummins for ₹15.50 crore. With the staggering deal, the Australian pacer became the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. However, the 26-year-old will have to wait for his hefty payday as the already-postponed IPL 2020 looks all set for further delays going ahead. According to several reports, an overall cancellation is also a likely possibility if the threat of coronavirus continues to spread its tentacles across the country.

While speaking with the reporters through a video conference, Pat Cummins said that the tournament is not announced to be cancelled yet and they are in contact with their team management for the past few days. He added that when he last spoke to the franchise officials, they said they were “confident” and “hopeful” of staging IPL 2020 at some point this year. The right-arm pacer also expressed his excitement for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia and said he would love it if both tournaments happen this year.

Pat Cummins in Kolkata Knight Riders and IPL 2020 postponed

Before the IPL 2020 postponed news, Pat Cummins was set to take field for Kolkata Knight Riders in their opening match on March 31 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The pacer previously represented the Knight Riders from IPL 2014 to IPL 2015. The cricketer joined Delhi Capitals in 2017 and then skipped the next two seasons due to international commitments.

